Ideal Machine to feature cobots, robots and more

Ideal Machine will debut its new single-spindle, single-station wood coping machine at IWF 2026, along with collaborative robots from Universal Robots, a palletizing robot from BeRobox, and much more.

“If you’re ready for industrial-grade, precision woodworking machinery, then you need machines by Ideal Machine,” the company said.

“We can't wait to show you how our machines are designed and built with your needs in mind and demonstrate how you could be automating repetitive tasks with a collaborative robot from Universal Robots.”

Learn more at IWF booth B7921 and idealmanufacturingllc.com.

What Is IWF Atlanta?

The Woodworking Industry, All in One Place

North America’s largest woodworking trade show unites machinery, materials, supplies, software, and services for manufacturers, professional woodworkers, and related industries.

Education Focused on Real Results

Get practical takeaways from expert-led seminars and conference sessions covering productivity, profitability, workforce development, and manufacturing operations.

See Technology in Action

Watch live demonstrations of the newest machinery, automation, tools, and finishing equipment, presented by industry experts across the exhibit halls.

Explore New Products and Solutions

Browse and compare thousands of innovative products, materials, technologies, and services from leading global manufacturers and up-and-coming companies.

Grow New Business Opportunities

Connect with exhibitors, suppliers, distributors, and industry professionals from across North America and beyond to build partnerships and grow your business.

Connect with Industry Leaders