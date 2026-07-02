High teak prices push buyers to alternatives

Known for rot resistance and rich appearance, genuine teak (Tectona grandis) remains one of the most sought-after hardwoods on the market, with prices to match.

Lumber suppliers interviewed by Woodshop News say that while teak still commands respect for high-end and marine applications, costs hovering around $80 per board foot are increasingly steering customers toward more affordable alternatives such as mahogany, sapele and iroko, all of which can perform well in many of the same environments.

Dennis Armstrong of Armstrong Millworks in Highland, Michigan, says teak sales have historically been limited because of the wood's premium cost. Orders tend to be small and highly project-specific, particularly for marine work where customers purchase only what they need.

"Sales are very sparse and it's mainly price driven. If it's a project they think they want to use teak but mahogany will work, mahogany generally wins," says Armstrong. "But there are sometimes projects that teak is the only thing they deem necessary, so we sell it on occasion, but it's not a big mover for us."

The cost difference is substantial, with alternatives selling around $18-$20 per board foot for African mahogany, genuine mahogany or sapele.

Armstrong cites several factors working against teak: increasing scarcity, rising prices and concerns about illegal logging. He says ensuring legitimate sourcing through proper chain of custody has become more challenging.

"People are trying to find alternatives," he says.

Armstrong says most teak sold for boat projects is used for repairs such as swim platforms. Outside the marine market, customers need a strong preference to justify the expense. The company stocks rough lumber and custom mills it to customer specifications.

"We may see teak used for the interior of showers — ceilings, fixtures within the showers like a shelf or rack," he says. "We've made tongue-and-groove paneling for showers, but that's pretty elaborate as opposed to just using tile."

Josh Nozick of Freestate Timbers in Timonium, Maryland, also describes teak sales as limited and low-volume, with most customers purchasing the wood for marine projects, shower mats or other moisture-prone applications. The largest teak project his company supplied in recent years involved tongue-and-groove cladding for a luxury residential shower.

"Retail, depending on the thickness, we're anywhere from $65 to $80 a board foot, and I'm not selling much at all," says Nozick. "I might have 50 board feet of 4/4 and 50 feet of 8/4 on hand at any given time. If they need volume, I can call my supplier and they can have a truck here in two days with 1,000 feet on it if somebody wants it,” says Nozick.

Like Armstrong, Nozick says alternative species have become practical choices for many customers because they offer similar durability and appearance at a fraction of the price.

"When people come in asking specifically for teak, 90 percent of the time they walk out with sapele, genuine mahogany or iroko," says Nozick. "Iroko comes out of southern Africa and sometimes sells under the name African teak — not because it's related but because it's kind of a golden straw color similar to teak and it's also highly rot resistant."

Sapele and iroko cost between one-sixth and one-eighth of teak's price, he adds.

Gerard Romeo of Exotic Woods USA in East Northport, New York, says teak sales have softened over the past three to five years as substitutes have become more widely accepted and readily available. Customers have become increasingly educated about the distinctions between slow-growth teak, plantation teak and alternative species.

"Twenty years ago, there wasn't really any plantation teak," says Romeo, who offers both types when available. "Slow-growth teak is more expensive, but plantation teak is making it more affordable."

Romeo says he adjusts inventory based on market conditions and pricing. Finding regular teak can be challenging, though he occasionally stocks specialty items like 100-year-old teak for customers needing to match existing wood on boats or furniture.

"Teak's an expensive item, but there are people who want it," he says, citing bathroom projects and outdoor showers as typical applications.

Sales of alternatives have "extremely increased" because of lower prices, Romeo notes. While substitutes like iroko don't have teak's exact appearance — they tend toward red while teak is browner — they offer comparable durability for outdoor applications. In the marine industry, however, matching existing teak remains important.