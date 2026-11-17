High-Airflow Collector Joins Oneida Line
Oneida Air Systems has introduced its new Enclosureless Dust Collector, an economical, high-performance solution designed to improve shop cleanliness and air quality. “Designed for indoor installation, the Enclosureless Dust Collector…
Oneida Air Systems has introduced its new Enclosureless Dust Collector, an economical, high-performance solution designed to improve shop cleanliness and air quality.
“Designed for indoor installation, the Enclosureless Dust Collector (XEK070324-220 and XEK070324-460) is cETLus certified and NFPA compliance-ready,” the company said. “Ideal for shops requiring high airflow, the unit delivers up to 5,000 CFM through a 7.5-hp fan motor.
“A galvanized steel frame supports 24 anti-static, washable filter bags, providing 324 square feet of filtration media. Dust and debris are collected in three waste liner bags secured with quick-release clamps for fast, clean disposal. The unit is also compatible with Oneida Air cyclones for expanded material-handling applications.”
The Enclosureless Dust Collector is available in 230V and 460V configurations and includes a steel frame, 7.5-hp motor, magnetic starter, 24 filter bags, waste liner bags, manual knocker bar, and hardware. MSRP is $12,495.00.
Learn more at oneida-air.com.