Oneida Air Systems has introduced its new Enclosureless Dust Collector, an economical, high-performance solution designed to improve shop cleanliness and air quality.

“Designed for indoor installation, the Enclosureless Dust Collector (XEK070324-220 and XEK070324-460) is cETLus certified and NFPA compliance-ready,” the company said. “Ideal for shops requiring high airflow, the unit delivers up to 5,000 CFM through a 7.5-hp fan motor.

“A galvanized steel frame supports 24 anti-static, washable filter bags, providing 324 square feet of filtration media. Dust and debris are collected in three waste liner bags secured with quick-release clamps for fast, clean disposal. The unit is also compatible with Oneida Air cyclones for expanded material-handling applications.”

The Enclosureless Dust Collector is available in 230V and 460V configurations and includes a steel frame, 7.5-hp motor, magnetic starter, 24 filter bags, waste liner bags, manual knocker bar, and hardware. MSRP is $12,495.00.