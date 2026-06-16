Hexagon acquires Planit Canada
Hexagon’s Production Software Division has acquired Planit Canada, a major reseller of Cabinet Vision software, expanding its direct presence in the Canadian woodworking software market. Founded in 2008, Planit Canada…
Hexagon's Production Software Division has acquired Planit Canada, a major reseller of Cabinet Vision software, expanding its direct presence in the Canadian woodworking software market.
Founded in 2008, Planit Canada provides software, training and support services to woodworking manufacturers across Canada. The company specializes in Cabinet Vision, Hexagon's design and manufacturing solution for cabinet and casegood producers, and recently began selling Alphacam software.
Hexagon will integrate Planit Canada into its Production Software Division as part of its wood, stone and composites vertical. The acquisition enables Hexagon to work directly with Canadian customers while expanding local technical support and broadening its software offerings in the market.
"Planit Canada has played an important role in building Cabinet Vision's presence in the Canadian woodworking market," said Drew Rogers, senior vice president of strategy and mergers and acquisitions for Hexagon's Manufacturing Intelligence Business Area and senior vice president of Alphacam and Cabinet Vision. "Their customer relationships, technical knowledge and partnership with Hexagon will strengthen our ability to support manufacturers directly."