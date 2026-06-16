Hexagon acquires Planit Canada

Hexagon's Production Software Division has acquired Planit Canada, a major reseller of Cabinet Vision software, expanding its direct presence in the Canadian woodworking software market.

Founded in 2008, Planit Canada provides software, training and support services to woodworking manufacturers across Canada. The company specializes in Cabinet Vision, Hexagon's design and manufacturing solution for cabinet and casegood producers, and recently began selling Alphacam software.

Hexagon will integrate Planit Canada into its Production Software Division as part of its wood, stone and composites vertical. The acquisition enables Hexagon to work directly with Canadian customers while expanding local technical support and broadening its software offerings in the market.