Hardware Resources Introduces HR Max Vertical Lift System

Hardware Resources has expanded its HR Max functional hardware line with the new Vertical Lift System, designed to improve access to overhead cabinet storage.

Ideal for frameless wall cabinets in kitchens, garages, and other applications, the system lifts doors straight up and holds them open at 107 degrees for unobstructed access. A soft-close mechanism and integrated safety feature help ensure smooth, controlled operation.

The Vertical Lift System is available in two models: the VLS5-13 for 5-13 lb. doors and the VLS11-22 for 11-22 lb. doors. Each kit includes two lift mechanisms, decorative covers, installation hardware, and a mounting template.

"Overhead cabinets are only as useful as they are easy to access," said Benjamin Bainter, Director of Functional Hardware at Hardware Resources. "The Vertical Lift System gives cabinetmakers a way to build that accessibility into frameless wall cabinets while simplifying installation and everyday use."