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Hardware Resources Expands Closet Line with Gold-Tone Rods and Brackets

Hardware Resources has added gold-tone closet rod and brackets to its closet organization offerings. The launch adds three new closet rods and 14 coordinating brackets to the company’s lineup. Available…

Woodshop News Editors

Hardware Resources has added gold-tone closet rod and brackets to its closet organization offerings. The launch adds three new closet rods and 14 coordinating brackets to the company's lineup.

Available in 92-inch lengths, the rods come in both round and oval profiles, with matching brackets offered for each style. Round rods are sold in packs of six, while oval rods are available in packs of 10.

“Interior designers are helping clients increase the functionality of spaces throughout the home by introducing storage solutions beyond the kitchen and bath,” said Amy Whalen, product manager for organization products at Hardware Resources. “Adding new finishes for closet rods gives them more flexibility to make personal spaces feel elevated.”

Learn more at hardwareresources.com.

Woodshop News EditorsAuthor
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