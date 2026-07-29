Häfele adds to Elemental line

Häfele’s line of wood accessories, Elemental, offer timeless, coordinated storage and organization solutions for the entire kitchen.

From base pull-outs to in-drawer organization, waste bin pull-outs, and Susans, Elemental from Häfele offers the perfect products to execute seamlessly coordinated kitchen designs, the company said.

“New to our Elemental line of kitchen accessories are the Elemental Drawer Organization inserts for sorting kitchen cutlery, utensils and knives. These high-quality additions to your drawers require minimal trimming and coordinate beautifully with other traditional and transitional wooden pieces.”

Explore the full range at IWF booth C1940 and hafele.com.

What Is IWF Atlanta?

Everything the Woodworking Industry Under One Roof

North America’s largest woodworking trade show brings together machinery, materials, supplies, software, and services for manufacturers, professional woodworkers, and related industries.

Education That Drives Results

Gain practical insights through expert-led seminars and conference sessions focused on improving productivity, profitability, workforce development, and manufacturing operations.

Live Technology in Action

Watch the latest machinery, automation, tools, and finishing equipment demonstrated live by industry experts throughout the exhibit halls.

Discover New Products and Solutions

Compare thousands of innovative products, materials, technologies, and services from established global manufacturers and emerging companies.

Build New Business Opportunities

Meet with exhibitors, suppliers, distributors, and industry professionals from across North America and around the world to develop new partnerships and expand your business.

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