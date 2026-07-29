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Häfele adds to Elemental line

Häfele’s Elemental line of wood accessories offers coordinated storage and organization solutions for kitchens, including new drawer organization inserts.

Woodshop News Editors

Häfele’s line of wood accessories, Elemental, offer timeless, coordinated storage and organization solutions for the entire kitchen.

From base pull-outs to in-drawer organization, waste bin pull-outs, and Susans, Elemental from Häfele offers the perfect products to execute seamlessly coordinated kitchen designs, the company said. 

“New to our Elemental line of kitchen accessories are the Elemental Drawer Organization inserts for sorting kitchen cutlery, utensils and knives. These high-quality additions to your drawers require minimal trimming and coordinate beautifully with other traditional and transitional wooden pieces.”

Explore the full range at IWF booth C1940 and hafele.com.

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IWFIWF 2026
Woodshop News EditorsAuthor
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