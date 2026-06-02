Guffey Systems updates PivotPoint lineup

Guffey Systems is expanding its PivotPoint touch-free batch finishing system with heavy-duty stock racks, a heavy-duty spray hub and updated kit configurations, available beginning June 2026.

The company launched PivotPoint in 2021 as a solution for shops transitioning to vertical finishing. The updates focus on increasing throughput, improving durability and maximizing finishing capacity while reducing floor space.

The new heavy-duty stock racks feature adjustable rail positioning, increased height and single- or double-rail configurations that allow finishers to customize spacing between parts while increasing capacity. The racks occupy less floor space than previous models, according to the company.

Guffey Systems is introducing a new 20-part PivotPoint kit and updating its existing 40-part and 60-part kits with the new heavy-duty spray hub and stock rack systems. The heavy-duty spray hub is designed to support higher production volumes with reduced wear compared to the standard spray hub.

All PivotPoint kits include Guffey Systems hangers, T-bars and accessories designed for touch-free handling of parts during the finishing process.

"These new kits are designed to help shops process more parts with greater flexibility and efficiency," said Nathan Guffey, president of Guffey Systems. "The updated PivotPoint lineup continues to give customers scalable solutions that will decrease material handling and can grow alongside their production needs."

Visiot Guffey Systems at IWF booth No. C2762 and guffeysystems.com.

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