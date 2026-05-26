Grizzly’s Tent Sale Returns on June 6

Grizzly Industrial will hold its annual tent sale Saturday, June 6, featuring more than 1,200 scratch-and-dent, floor model and returned machines at discounted prices.

The one-day event at the company's Springfield showroom runs from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., with the showroom remaining open until 6 p.m. Inventory includes table saws, planers, mills and lathes.

"We ship hundreds of wood and metalworking machines every business day. Inevitably, some get damaged in the process," said Jack Blackburn, general manager at Grizzly Industrial. "These often have minor blemishes or small imperfections. We can't sell them as new, so customers can outfit their shops with quality tools at reduced prices."

The event includes hourly giveaways, swag bags for the first 150 customers, and live woodworking demonstrations.

Featured demonstrators include magazine editors Logan Wittmer (Popular Woodworking) and Phil Huber (Woodsmith); Bobby Walker (knife making); Mike Davis (longbows/ukuleles); Russ Filbeck (chairmaking); Dennis Bixby (wood carving); Eric and Amy Jackson (cutting boards), and David Darr (Walrus Oil).

A customer appreciation day is scheduled for June 5, which will feature in-store deals on new machines, meet-and-greets with Huber and Wittmer, and product demonstrations.