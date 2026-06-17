Grex Designs a Cordless Stapler for the Precision Woodworker

Grex will showcase its new cordless stapler, model GC9032, as an exhibitor at the 2026 International Woodworking Fair in Atlanta.

“The Grex GC9032 is the most compact and lightweight cordless stapler on the market,” the company explained. “Built on the same high-performance motor as the acclaimed Grex GC1850 18-gauge brad nailer, the GC9032 offers woodworkers and craftsmen traditional pneumatic power and balance without the hassle of hoses and compressors.

“Engineered for precision, the GC9032 features a long, narrow nose for easy access into deep recesses, paired with a multi-angle safety ideal for complex tasks like fastening tongue-and-groove paneling at 45 degrees. A removable, four-way marked no-mar rubber tip ensures perfect staple leg alignment every time.

“The standout innovation is a first-of-its-kind integrated mounting rail and front nose cover interface, designed to accept an evolving ecosystem of time-saving accessories. Launching alongside the tool are a tool-free adjustable edge guide for perfectly straight rows, a flip-style guide for centering staples on ½-inch and 3/4-inch panels, and a mounted flashlight to illuminate dim workspaces.”

Visit Grex at IWF Booth B4446 and grexusa.com

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