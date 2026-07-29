Grass America to Present Innovative Movement Solutions

Grass America will showcase its latest movement solutions at IWF 2026. Attendees are invited to visit Booth C1346 to explore product innovations including their new Vionaro V8 slim metal drawer system and Dynapro front-locking device, as well as closet-oriented solutions featuring Nova Pro Scala.

“Grass will feature the Vionaro V8 slim metal drawer system, the ultra-slim, ultra-premium drawer option for the U.S market,” the company said. “Running on trusted Dynapro undermount slides, V8 features an 8mm one-piece steel drawer side, exceptionally slim double-wall construction, strong load capacity, and a sleek Zircon finish for contemporary cabinetry applications. Its minimalist geometry helps maximize interior storage space while delivering a refined, high-end aesthetic suited for kitchen, bath, office, and residential furniture designs.

“Grass will also highlight its Dynapro drawer slide system with a new front-locking device (FLD) modeled after its industry-favorite metal FLD. This all-new plastic version of the existing metal device functions the same mechanically, while offering a more cost-effective option for manufacturers. Known for synchronized movement, soft-close performance, full extension, and concealed functionality, Dynapro sets the standard for premium woodworking applications.

“In addition, Grass will feature closet solutions as part of IWF 2026’s new education program, which connects attendees directly with the technology, trends, and innovations shaping the future of the wood industry. Led by a respected industry expert, participants will move through the show floor in a curated route highlighting breakthrough machinery, advanced materials, emerging automation solutions, and best-in-class processes. Grass’s Nova Pro Scala for closet applications aligns with this focus by offering a clean, modern design with high stability, smooth-running performance, and versatile configuration options for closet design, manufacturing, and installation.

“Grass America’s showcase at IWF 2026 reflects the company’s continued commitment to movement systems that help manufacturers and fabricators deliver better performance, greater design flexibility, and premium user experiences.”

What Is IWF Atlanta?

Everything the Woodworking Industry Under One Roof

North America’s largest woodworking trade show brings together machinery, materials, supplies, software, and services for manufacturers, professional woodworkers, and related industries.

Education That Drives Results

Gain practical insights through expert-led seminars and conference sessions focused on improving productivity, profitability, workforce development, and manufacturing operations.

Live Technology in Action

Watch the latest machinery, automation, tools, and finishing equipment demonstrated live by industry experts throughout the exhibit halls.

Discover New Products and Solutions

Compare thousands of innovative products, materials, technologies, and services from established global manufacturers and emerging companies.

Build New Business Opportunities

Meet with exhibitors, suppliers, distributors, and industry professionals from across North America and around the world to develop new partnerships and expand your business.

Network with Industry Leaders