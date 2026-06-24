Golden Eagle will present advanced finger joint cutterhead solutions for precision woodworking production at the 2026 IWF in Atalanta.

“Backed by decades of manufacturing expertise, our cutterheads help industrial woodworking lines achieve accurate joint profiles, smooth operation, and stable cutting performance over long production runs,” the company explained.

"The Finger Joint Cutterhead Series is available in three configurations: Combination, Integration, and Replacement types. Each option supports different production needs, from modular flexibility and efficient maintenance to high-precision cutting. Whether your priority is setup efficiency, cutting stability, or long-term tool reliability, Golden Eagle provides industrial-grade cutterhead solutions for demanding woodworking applications.”

Visit Golden Eagle at IWF Booth A9947 and sawtek.com.tw.

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