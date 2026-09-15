Gemini Introduces EVO Natural

With superior clarity and excellent pore definition, EVO Natural is non-yellowing and offers a smooth touch finish. Additionally, EVO Natural received a Class A rating through independent testing in accordance with ASTM E84-20 for both Flame Spread Index (FSI) and Smoke Developed Index (SDI) when applied as a self-sealing system, according to the manufacturer.

“Consumers and designers are increasingly looking for finishes that preserve the natural character and beauty of wood rather than masking it with a traditional sheen,” said Kevin Laughlin, vice president of sales. “EVO Natural was developed in response to that demand, giving customers the ability to achieve the authentic, raw-wood aesthetic they want while still benefiting from the protection and performance of a professional coating.”