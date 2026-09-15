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Gemini Introduces EVO Natural

Gemini Industries has announced the launch of EVO Natural, a two-component, self-sealing waterborne wood finish designed to protect wood substrates while retaining the natural color of raw wood. With superior…

Woodshop News Editors

Gemini Industries has announced the launch of EVO Natural, a two-component, self-sealing waterborne wood finish designed to protect wood substrates while retaining the natural color of raw wood.

With superior clarity and excellent pore definition, EVO Natural is non-yellowing and offers a smooth touch finish. Additionally, EVO Natural received a Class A rating through independent testing in accordance with ASTM E84-20 for both Flame Spread Index (FSI) and Smoke Developed Index (SDI) when applied as a self-sealing system, according to the manufacturer.

“Consumers and designers are increasingly looking for finishes that preserve the natural character and beauty of wood rather than masking it with a traditional sheen,” said Kevin Laughlin, vice president of sales. “EVO Natural was developed in response to that demand, giving customers the ability to achieve the authentic, raw-wood aesthetic they want while still benefiting from the protection and performance of a professional coating.”

Learn more at geminiindustriesinc.com/evo-natural.

Woodshop News EditorsAuthor
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