Gemini Industries Acquires Industrial Coating Solutions
Gemini Industries Inc., an employee-owned manufacturer specializing in wood coating solutions, has acquired Industrial Coating Solutions (ICS), a Vancouver, Washington-based distributor. ICS, established in 2007, is known for integrating European…
Gemini Industries Inc., an employee-owned manufacturer specializing in wood coating solutions, has acquired Industrial Coating Solutions (ICS), a Vancouver, Washington-based distributor.
ICS, established in 2007, is known for integrating European products and applications into large automated finish lines. It was an early adopter of water-based systems and continues to specialize in them.
"After nearly 20 years in business, Gemini's acquisition of ICS is a natural progression," said Peter Swindler, co-owner of ICS. "This is a fulfillment of two companies aligned with the same mission: customer support."
The acquisition expands Gemini's footprint to eight strategic administration, distribution, manufacturing and supply locations across the United States, with particular emphasis on the Pacific Northwest.
"This acquisition supports a key element of our long-term growth strategy by strengthening our focus on industrial distribution and OEM markets," said Chris Hicks, CEO of Gemini Industries. "We are excited about the opportunities it creates to expand our presence and accelerate growth in the Pacific Northwest."