SubscribeNewsletterSpecial Marketing Section
NewsFeaturesTools/MachinesColumnsProducts & DemosResource GuideVideos

Gemini Industries Acquires Industrial Coating Solutions

Gemini Industries Inc., an employee-owned manufacturer specializing in wood coating solutions, has acquired Industrial Coating Solutions (ICS), a Vancouver, Washington-based distributor. ICS, established in 2007, is known for integrating European…

Woodshop News Editors

Gemini Industries Inc., an employee-owned manufacturer specializing in wood coating solutions, has acquired Industrial Coating Solutions (ICS), a Vancouver, Washington-based distributor.

ICS, established in 2007, is known for integrating European products and applications into large automated finish lines. It was an early adopter of water-based systems and continues to specialize in them.

"After nearly 20 years in business, Gemini's acquisition of ICS is a natural progression," said Peter Swindler, co-owner of ICS. "This is a fulfillment of two companies aligned with the same mission: customer support."

The acquisition expands Gemini's footprint to eight strategic administration, distribution, manufacturing and supply locations across the United States, with particular emphasis on the Pacific Northwest.

"This acquisition supports a key element of our long-term growth strategy by strengthening our focus on industrial distribution and OEM markets," said Chris Hicks, CEO of Gemini Industries. "We are excited about the opportunities it creates to expand our presence and accelerate growth in the Pacific Northwest."

Woodshop News EditorsAuthor
Related Stories
Richelieu Debuts New Products at Closets Expo
NewsRichelieu Debuts New Products at Closets ExpoWoodshop News Editors
Top Knobs Unveils the Bayridge, Califon and Lavington Suites
NewsTop Knobs Unveils the Bayridge, Califon and Lavington SuitesWoodshop News Editors
CNC Software Releases Mastercam 2027
NewsCNC Software Releases Mastercam 2027Woodshop News Editors
High teak prices push buyers to alternatives
Wood MarketsHigh teak prices push buyers to alternativesJennifer Hicks
Biesse America Appoints West Coast Sales Manager
NewsBiesse America Appoints West Coast Sales ManagerWoodshop News Editors
OVVO Adds the V-Clasp for Securing Back Panels
NewsOVVO Adds the V-Clasp for Securing Back PanelsWoodshop News Editors

© 2025 Active Interest Media All rights reserved.

Site MapSubscribeNewsletterGive A GiftCustomer ServiceAdvertiseContact UsLicensing & ReprintsPrivacy PolicyTerms of Service
Antique TraderArts & Crafts HomesBank Note ReporterCabin LifeCuisine at HomeFine GardeningFine HomebuildingFine WoodworkingGreen Building AdvisorGarden GateKeep Craft AliveLog Home Living
Military Trader/VehiclesNumismatic News/VehiclesNumismasterOld Cars WeeklyOld House JournalPeriod HomesPopular WoodworkingScriptShopNotesSports Collectors DigestThreadsTimber Home LivingTraditional Building
WoodsmithWoodshop NewsWorld Coin NewsWriter's Digest