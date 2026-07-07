Gemini Industries Acquires Industrial Coating Solutions

Gemini Industries Inc., an employee-owned manufacturer specializing in wood coating solutions, has acquired Industrial Coating Solutions (ICS), a Vancouver, Washington-based distributor.

ICS, established in 2007, is known for integrating European products and applications into large automated finish lines. It was an early adopter of water-based systems and continues to specialize in them.

"After nearly 20 years in business, Gemini's acquisition of ICS is a natural progression," said Peter Swindler, co-owner of ICS. "This is a fulfillment of two companies aligned with the same mission: customer support."

The acquisition expands Gemini's footprint to eight strategic administration, distribution, manufacturing and supply locations across the United States, with particular emphasis on the Pacific Northwest.