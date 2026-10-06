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Gemini Adds New Waterborne Stain Base

Gemini Industries has introduced a new waterborne spray no-wipe stain base to its EVO ColorTools system, expanding the line with a solution designed to improve efficiency in production wood finishing…

Woodshop News Editors

Gemini Industries has introduced a new waterborne spray no-wipe stain base to its EVO ColorTools system, expanding the line with a solution designed to improve efficiency in production wood finishing operations.

The new stain base is engineered for both manual and automated application and is intended to deliver speed, consistency, and precise color control without the need for wiping.

“With this new stain, we’re giving customers a third option within the line,” said Kevin Laughlin, vice president of sales for Gemini Industries. “Like the other EVO ColorTools bases, it is specifically designed for production efficiency. It’s a high-performance waterborne spray stain that doesn’t require wiping, so finishers can spray, let it dry, and move on to the next step.”

Learn more at geminiindustriesinc.com.

Woodshop News EditorsAuthor
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