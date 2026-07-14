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Garnica and Genesis Products partner to produce EverPly+

Garnica and Genesis Products partnered to produce EverPly+, a thermally fused laminate on plywood solution for cabinetry, closets, furniture, and other interior needs. EverPly+ combines Genesis Products’ expertise in decorative surface systems with Garnica’s sustainably sourced European poplar plywood core.

Woodshop News Editors

Garnica, a manufacturer of sustainable plywood, and Genesis Products, a supplier of decorative surface solutions, have teamed up to present EverPly+ at IWF 2026 in Atlanta.

The exhibitors say EverPly+ represents a cutting-edge thermally fused laminate (TFL) on plywood solution, ideal for diverse applications such as cabinetry, closets, furniture, and other interior needs.

“Introduced earlier this year, EverPly+ merges Genesis Products’ expertise in decorative surface systems with Garnica’s sustainably sourced, lightweight European poplar plywood core. This innovative decorative panel aims to tackle traditional composite substrate challenges like thickness variability, weight, machining performance, and long-term durability,” the companies said in a statement.

“EverPly+'s multi-layer plywood construction provides outstanding screw-holding strength while maintaining the flatness and stability necessary for precise door alignment and modern aesthetics.”

"EverPly+ showcases the potential of combining decorative surface expertise with engineered plywood technology," added Jon Wenger, CEO of Genesis Products. "Feedback from cabinet, closet, and furniture manufacturers underscores the demand for solutions that improve fabrication while expanding design possibilities."

Visit Genesis Products at IWF booth C1862

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IWFIWF 2026
Woodshop News EditorsAuthor
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