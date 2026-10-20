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Fusion Brings Slim Shaker Production into One Compact Cell

Stiles Machinery and Vertongen Woodworking Machinery have introduced the Vertongen Fusion, a compact CNC production center designed for slim Shaker cabinet doors and other popular profiles. Engineered to address the…

Woodshop News Editors

Stiles Machinery and Vertongen Woodworking Machinery have introduced the Vertongen Fusion, a compact CNC production center designed for slim Shaker cabinet doors and other popular profiles.

Engineered to address the challenges of machining narrow rails and stiles, the Fusion handles profile depths up to 38 mm and can produce up to 150 doors per hour. The system features a parts-measuring and control system (PMCS), heavy-duty pneumatic clamping, and 7,200-rpm spindles to improve accuracy and surface quality.

The machine enables one operator to process two parts simultaneously, helping ensure matching components, tight joints, and square edges.

“Slim Shaker profiles are incredibly popular right now, but their narrow faces present clamping and machining challenges,” said Chuck Carter, product manager at Stiles Machinery. “The Vertongen Fusion brings specialized engineering to this exact production pain point.”

Available exclusively through Stiles Machinery in the U.S., the Fusion is supported by the company’s installation, service, and technical support network.

For more information, visit stilesmachinery.com/vertongen-fusion.

Woodshop News EditorsAuthor
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