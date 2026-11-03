From the inside out

Wouldn’t it be great to tour the inside of a great piece of woodworking, like the joinery of a Maloof rocker or the interior of a Krenov cabinet? I’m talking literally inside, as in shrinking down and hopping inside. Can’t do that, of course.

But there is other wooden craftsmanship where you can do exactly that. We visited our daughter and grandson in Connecticut last week, and did a family tour of Mystic Seaport, one of my favorite places on earth.

Mystic has one of the finest collections of restored sailing vessels in the country, all nestled into a re-created whaling seaport of the 1870s. When we lived in Connecticut, I did historical roleplaying for the Seaport for several years, and my favorite place to be assigned was the Grand Banks schooner L.A. Dunton, one of only three vessels of this type remaining. I typically remained below in the captain’s cabin on the 100+ year-old ship where I greeted Seaport visitors.

(Clockwise from top left) The L.A. Dunton is launched in 1921; artist’s rendering of the Dunton in full sail; the hull is hoisted into drydock at Mystic Seaport; an original futtock (hull rib) next to new replacements; a view inside the hull showing original futtocks, finished/painted replacements, and some freshly installed unpainted ones.

What I enjoyed most was between tours when I had 10 or 15 minutes to myself, which I always spent exploring the inside to my heart’s content. Other than the captain’s cabin aft and the crew quarters in the fo’c’sle — both of which featured nicely appointed and comfortable looking furnishings — and the fish storage bins, you really couldn’t get a sense of the incredible amount of mastery in the woodworking. Too much was hidden.

But last week, I did. The Dunton was hoisted into drydock in 2022, and is now undergoing a full restoration and rebuild. The captain’s cabin and crew quarters were disassembled and set aside, as were the masts and other things on deck, and much of the hull stripped down to its structural framing.

And that’s when the mastery was revealed. Most of the futtocks (the hull ribs) were in poor shape, with some nearly rotted away, but now you can see how the ship was constructed. Alongside them are new replacements fashioned from white oak, each carefully shaped to reproduce the curves of the original framing. These aren’t simple straight cuts; every piece must conform to the contours of the hull and fit into the surrounding structure. You can see the same painstaking work in the replacement hull planking.

The Dunton hasn’t sailed in decades, but the goal for the restoration project — expected to take another five or six years — is to bring it back to sailing shape. Once back on the water, there’s talk of it sailing again, perhaps as a traveling ambassador for the seaport. If she does sail New England waters again, visitors will be able to marvel at the same things I did during my roleplaying days.