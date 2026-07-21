Flex Machine Tools Acquires TARUS
Flex Machine Tools, a manufacturer of industrial metalworking machines and automation equipment, has acquired TARUS, a 57-year-old machine tool manufacturer based in metropolitan Detroit. The acquisition became effective July 1….
Flex Machine Tools, a manufacturer of industrial metalworking machines and automation equipment, has acquired TARUS, a 57-year-old machine tool manufacturer based in metropolitan Detroit. The acquisition became effective July 1.
“TARUS is one of the few remaining U.S. manufacturers that still designs and produces large CNC machine tools. The company serves customers in the automotive, aerospace, defense, heavy industry, energy, and mold and die industries, and is the world leader in car design studio solutions,” according to Flex Machine Tools.
The acquisition expands Flex Machine Tools’ manufacturing capacity while adding decades of engineering expertise and large CNC machining capabilities. TARUS will continue operating under its own name from its Detroit-area facility.