Felder Wins Challengers Award at IWF

The Felder Group won a Challengers Distinguished Achievement Award at the IWF 2026 in Atlanta for the Format4 Creator 1250, a compact CNC machining center that can handle four-sided machining, drilling, and routing in just 8 square meters.

“Its smart engineering and compact design helped it win the award,” the company said.

Felder was selected from a field of 84 entries submitted by 65 exhibiting companies. Winners were chosen based on how much they advance woodworking technology, manufacturing, and the industry as a whole.