Felder Group USA to unveil ‘biggest lineup yet’

Felder Group USA, a woodworking machinery manufacturer, will exhibit at the 2026 International Woodworking Fair in Atlanta from Aug. 25-28, 2026. The company will occupy two booths (B5000 and B5010) to showcase its biggest and most ambitious floor show to date.

The exhibition will feature demonstrations of two key products:

• Preventive Contact System (PCS): This safety system, which won a previous Visionary & Challengers Award, detects human tissue within 1 millimeter of the blade and retracts it rapidly. The technology is now available in the company's Felder 700 series in single- and three-phase power configurations.

• Creator 1250 CNC: A compact machine that offers four-sided formatting as standard equipment and an optional dowel aggregate in the X-axis.

Felder Group USA is offering free IWF admission tickets to customers and partners through its IWF landing page registration.

Learn more at

To celebrate this milestone event, Felder Group USA is offering free IWF tickets to its customers and partners. Interested woodworkers can claim their free show floor tickets by visiting the Felder IWF landing page and completing the registration request.

Visit Felder Group USA at IWF booth Nos. B5000 and B5010.

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