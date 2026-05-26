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Felder Group USA to unveil ‘biggest lineup yet’

Felder Group USA will exhibit at the 2026 International Woodworking Fair in Atlanta, showcasing the Preventive Contact System and Creator 1250 CNC. Free IWF admission tickets are available for customers and partners.

Jennifer Hicks

Felder Group USA, a woodworking machinery manufacturer, will exhibit at the 2026 International Woodworking Fair in Atlanta from Aug. 25-28, 2026. The company will occupy two booths (B5000 and B5010) to showcase its biggest and most ambitious floor show to date.

The exhibition will feature demonstrations of two key products:

• Preventive Contact System (PCS): This safety system, which won a previous Visionary & Challengers Award, detects human tissue within 1 millimeter of the blade and retracts it rapidly. The technology is now available in the company's Felder 700 series in single- and three-phase power configurations.

• Creator 1250 CNC: A compact machine that offers four-sided formatting as standard equipment and an optional dowel aggregate in the X-axis.

Felder Group USA is offering free IWF admission tickets to customers and partners through its IWF landing page registration.

Learn more at 

To celebrate this milestone event, Felder Group USA is offering free IWF tickets to its customers and partners. Interested woodworkers can claim their free show floor tickets by visiting the Felder IWF landing page and completing the registration request.

Visit Felder Group USA at IWF booth Nos. B5000 and B5010.

What Is IWF Atlanta?

Everything Your Business Needs

North America’s largest showcase of machinery, materials, supplies, and services for woodworking and related industries.

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Expert-led education sessions designed to help you solve challenges and improve your business and manufacturing operations.

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See cutting-edge machinery, tools, and products in action with live demonstrations across the show floor.

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Explore thousands of innovative products, services, and technologies from leading global manufacturers and emerging brands.

Grow Your Business

Connect with hundreds of exhibitors and tens of thousands of attendees from around the world, with strong North American representation.

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IWFIWF 2026
Jennifer HicksAuthor
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