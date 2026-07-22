Felder Group Celebrates 70 Years of Innovation

The Felder Group, a global leader in machine manufacturing for wood and other material processing, is proud to announce its 70th anniversary. What began in 1956 as a modest metal workshop in the family home of Johann and Gertraud Felder has evolved over seven decades into a world-renowned technology company with more than 250 sales and service locations worldwide.

“Today, we look back on seven decades where a single vision became a global success story,” said the company in its anniversary declaration. “Innovation remains our driving force as we set global standards in occupational safety and precision.”

To mark the 70th anniversary, Felder is introducing a range of groundbreaking updates across its product lines, headlined by the expansion of the award-winning PCS (Preventive Contact System).

Innovations in the last decade include:

• Expanded PCS Availability: The revolutionary non-contact safety system is now available across an expanded range of models, including the K 945 and newly redesigned 700 series both in single and 3-phase power.

• X-Roll Format Sliding Table: Featuring a 10-year factory guarantee, this patented system uses steel rollers in an X-shape to ensure smooth operation and unbeatable precision even under maximum loads.

• Silent-Power Spiral Cutterblock: This legendary innovation continues to set industry standards for noise reduction and high-efficiency planing.

“Looking Into the Future The Felder Group has invested millions in research and development and continues to expand its international distribution network worldwide. With over 35 international patents and continuous new machine launches, the company stays dedicated to ensuring its customers stay one step ahead in an evolving market,” the company said.

Visit Felder Group USA at IWF booth B5000 and feldergroupusa.com.

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