Felder Brings K 700 PCS Sliding Table Saw to U.S. Market

Felder Group USA has launched the K 700 PCS sliding table saw in the U.S., combining European-format sliding table technology with the company's patented Preventive Contact System (PCS) safety technology.

Designed for American cabinet shops, the K 700 PCS features a non-destructive safety system that uses integrated sensors to detect potential contact and instantly lower the blade beneath the table. Unlike systems that require blade and cartridge replacement after activation, Felder says its PCS technology can be reset in seconds at the push of a button.

"Our mission is to eliminate these injuries entirely," says Ruan du Toit, CEO of Felder Group USA. "Combining European sliding table mechanics with our non-destructive PCS safety technology provides woodworkers with both unmatched precision and uncompromising protection."

Manufactured in Austria, the K 700 PCS is built for heavy-duty production environments and accommodates 12-inch and larger blades, with optional scoring units available for processing sensitive materials.