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FAMAG updates Bormax Forstner bit with three-edge design

FAMAG will introduce the Bormax 1620 Forstner bit at IWF 2026, featuring a three-cutting-edge design for increased cutting speed, reduced heat, and extended tool life.

Jennifer Hicks

FAMAG will introduce an updated version of its Bormax Forstner bit at IWF 2026 in Atlanta, featuring a three-cutting-edge design.

The new Bormax 1620 adds a third cutting edge to the company's existing Forstner bit line. According to FAMAG, the additional edge increases cutting speed, reduces heat generation and extends tool life up to 1.5 times compared to previous models.

The design includes an additional chip channel to improve material removal during drilling operations.

Visit FAMAG at the Euro Brands’ booth, No. A11204, at IWF.

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IWFIWF 2026
Jennifer HicksAuthor
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