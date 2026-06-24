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Faith, Family, and the Right Machine

David and Jenny Hallex open up about faith, community, and the moment their shop changed. See how the Thermwood Model 43 with Cut Ready became part of the Hallex & Harich story.

Thermwood Corporation

In Episode 2 of Thermwood: Beyond the Cut, we head to Foley, Alabama to visit Hallex & Harich Cabinetry. Co-owners David and Jenny Hallex, along with employee Taylor, sit down to share what really drives their shop. It's a conversation about faith, family, and a commitment to serving their community, including the outreach work they do for the homeless in Pensacola.

It's also a story about what happens when the right technology meets the right people. David doesn't hold back when describing the difference their Thermwood Model 43 with Cut Ready has made. In his words, you don't have to be a 15-year programmer to run the Thermwood. Every other machine, you absolutely do.

This episode is about more than cabinetry. It's about building a business on something real and finding a partner that fits. Watch the full conversation and see why the work matters.

Thermwood Corporation

812-937-4476

sales@thermwood.com

www.thermwood.com

CNCCNC Machines
Thermwood CorporationAuthor
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