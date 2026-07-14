Explore the Possibilities with EGGER Decorative Collection 26+

EGGER’s Decorative Collection 26+ expands opportunities for fabricators by building on the trusted Decorative Collection 24+. The updated range introduces new designs, finishes and practical solutions that help streamline your projects while supporting creative flexibility.

“As a one-stop shop manufacturer, EGGER ensures consistent quality across all products, giving fabricators dependable materials they can trust,” the IWF exhibitor explained.

“Our Finish Match System is especially valuable in the shop, delivering near-perfect alignment between thermally fused laminate (TFL), laminates and edge banding across a broad selection of colors, patterns and textures. This reduces guesswork, minimizes rework and improves efficiency on the floor.

“In addition to new designs, the collection includes sustainable options and digital tools to simplify specification and ordering. With everything working together seamlessly, the Decorative Collection 26+ provides a more efficient, flexible and reliable solution for everyday shop needs.”

Visit EGGER at IWF booth C1622 and egger.com.

What Is IWF Atlanta?

Everything the Woodworking Industry Under One Roof

North America’s largest woodworking trade show brings together machinery, materials, supplies, software, and services for manufacturers, professional woodworkers, and related industries.

Education That Drives Results

Gain practical insights through expert-led seminars and conference sessions focused on improving productivity, profitability, workforce development, and manufacturing operations.

Live Technology in Action

Watch the latest machinery, automation, tools, and finishing equipment demonstrated live by industry experts throughout the exhibit halls.

Discover New Products and Solutions

Compare thousands of innovative products, materials, technologies, and services from established global manufacturers and emerging companies.

Build New Business Opportunities

Meet with exhibitors, suppliers, distributors, and industry professionals from across North America and around the world to develop new partnerships and expand your business.

Network with Industry Leaders