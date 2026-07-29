Explore advanced strapping solutions at IWF 2026

PAC Strapping Products will showcase a full range of wood-industry-focused strapping solutions at the 2026 IWF at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta. Attendees are invited to visit Booth A10030 to see high-speed strapping equipment and integrated systems engineered for cabinet, furniture, and general woodworking applications.

SM65 FA

“On display will be the SM60, a high-speed, side-seal strapping machine designed to perform reliably in dusty woodworking environments such as cabinet shops, furniture plants, and millwork operations,” the company said. "Its robust construction handles a wide range of product sizes with high throughputs, while the side-seal head location helps reduce dust intrusion and strap head clogging common in wood production lines. Optional accessories such as a light tower, PLC integration, and photo eye controls enable facilities to tailor the system to specific application and line control requirements.

“PAC Strapping Products will also feature the SM65 FA, a fully automatic, high-speed bottom-seal strapping machine that delivers fast, repeatable strapping for a broad range of products and package sizes. The SM65 FA is well-suited for applications where manufacturers need to move product quickly while maintaining consistent strap placement and tension. Its fully automatic operation allows integration into conveyorized lines, helping cabinet and furniture manufacturers improve throughput while reducing manual handling at the end of the line.

“Additionally, PAC will highlight automated corner board applicator technology designed to improve pallet protection, load stability, and packaging efficiency for cabinet, furniture, and other wood products shipments. Corner boards reinforce vulnerable pallet edges and corners, helping protect loads from crushing, denting, splintering, and compression damage during handling, stacking, and transportation, while also distributing strap tension more evenly across the load. Working in coordination with strapping equipment, the system helps create a more secure, damage-resistant shipping unit while reducing manual labor and supporting more consistent packaging results from pallet to pallet.

“Rounding out the booth will be a strapping table display featuring the IC3A along with battery-powered hand tools, carts, and strapping accessories that support flexible, mobile strapping operations throughout the plant. Together, these solutions demonstrate PAC’s ability to support everything from individual cabinet components to fully unitized furniture shipments with scalable, application-specific strapping options.

Learn more strapsolutions.com.

What Is IWF Atlanta?

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North America’s largest woodworking trade show brings together machinery, materials, supplies, software, and services for manufacturers, professional woodworkers, and related industries.

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