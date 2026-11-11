Eliminate Hand Sanding Forever — Can you afford not to?

Consistent quality. Less labour. A better return on every part.

For many woodworking manufacturers, finish preparation is still a manual process. Parts are machined —then an employee picks up a sanding block or abrasive pad to remove raised fibres, soften edges and blend imperfections.

The problem isn't that hand finishing doesn't work. It’s that it takes time, depends on the individual operator and is difficult to make consistent. That is where the BOSS Erosion can change the economics of your finishing process.

Designed for automated sanding and denibbing, the Erosion helps remove raised fibres, soften edges and create a consistent finish across components. Instead of relying on an operator to determine how much work each edge needs, the machine delivers a repeatable process part after part.

The real ROI is labour—and consistency

Consider how many hours your team spends hand-finishing doors, drawer fronts, panels or furniture components each week. That labour doesn't disappear when production increases. You simply need more people.

Automating repetitive finishing preparation allows skilled employees to spend their time on work that requires judgement and craftsmanship rather than repetitive sanding.

There is another benefit: consistency.

A machine doesn't have a good day or a bad day. It doesn't rush the last 20 parts of an order or sand one edge differently from another. A controlled process means more predictable results, fewer variations and less potential rework.

For manufacturers producing hundreds or thousands of components, those small improvements add up quickly.

The question isn't simply, “What does a denibbing machine cost?” The better question is: “What is our current hand-finishing process costing us every year?”

The BOSS Erosion turns a repetitive manual operation into a controlled production process—helping manufacturers reduce labour, improve consistency and build a more scalable finishing operation