EGGER carries a full range of matching edge banding

EGGER Wood Products will showcase a wide array of edge banding across its Decorative Collection 26+ at IWF 2026, ranging from matching to accent and end grain options.

“Doing more than simply covering exposed edges, edge banding serves as the finishing touch that brings a project together, especially in kitchens and closets where every detail matters,” the company said.

“With a full range of matching edge banding, EGGER helps eliminate the time and effort often spent sourcing materials while ensuring a seamless, consistent finish. At the same time, it opens up more design flexibility, with options such as accent edge banding to introduce contrast, or Feelwood end grain edge banding that recreates the look of sawn timber for a more natural, authentic result.

“Together, these options allow fabricators and designers to achieve a more refined, high-quality finish without adding complexity to the process.”

Visit EGGER at IWF booth C1622 and egger.com.

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