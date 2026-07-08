Discover the Benefits of Insert Tooling from Vortex

At the upcoming IWF 2026, Vortex Tool Co. will highlight its Laser Edge Diamond PCD insert tooling, engineered for shops seeking optimal performance with minimized downtime.

“We offer one of the only wood tooling solutions with CNC PCD profile inserts that are fully replaceable, eliminating the need to send tools out for re-tipping or service,” the company explained.

“This tooling is designed for longer life and a cleaner, more consistent finish. The laser-cut diamond edges extend tool life, while the geometry is optimized for smooth chip flow and overall cut quality.”

The company emphasizes the ease and speed of insert changes, which helps keep machines operational and reduces labor demands. Many profiles are compatible with select Vortex insert tool bodies, making it easy to integrate into your existing setup.

Key benefits of this tooling solution include extended tool life, simplified maintenance, enhanced finish quality, and reduced overall tooling costs.

Visit Vortex Tool Co. at IWF booth B4553 and vortextool.com.

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