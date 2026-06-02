Digital microscope maker focuses on production-line inspection tools

Dino-Lite manufactures portable digital microscopes for industrial inspection applications. The devices are used across manufacturing, quality control and maintenance sectors to examine surfaces, tools, finishes and materials without removing parts from production lines.

The microscopes can inspect edge wear, blade condition, grain structure, coatings, tear-out and surface defects. The portable format allows technicians to conduct visual inspections at workstations, benches or field locations.

The company positions its products as alternatives to part removal and manual inspection methods, enabling on-site examination of components during production or maintenance procedures.

Visit Dino-Lite at IWF booth No. BC1228 and dinolite.us.

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