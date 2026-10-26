SubscribeNewsletterSpecial Marketing Section
NewsFeaturesTools/MachinesColumnsProducts & DemosResource GuideVideos

Did you Know…? Preventative Contact System Saw Safety

See why The award-winning safety feature PCS® (preventative contact system) is a must have feature for Felder and Format4 sliding table saws.

Felder Group

Woodworking in safe hands with PCS – the safety revolution for sliding table saws.

Serious accidents with sliding table panel saws are a thing of the past – PCS® recognizes human tissue in the danger zone and triggers before contact with the saw blade.

Watch some key points from Vincent and how our PCS works.

For more info:   https://www.felder-group.com/en-us/pcs

FELDER GROUP USA
866-792-5288 
sales-us@felder-group.com
www.feldergroupusa.com

Table Saws
Felder GroupWriter
Related Stories
Success Story | PegLeg Studio | Woodworking CNC
VideosSuccess Story | PegLeg Studio | Woodworking CNCFelder Group
Built for Growth: Inside ShopSabre’s IS Series CNC Router
VideosBuilt for Growth: Inside ShopSabre’s IS Series CNC RouterShopSabre
Configure a Rack System Tailored to Your Needs
VideosConfigure a Rack System Tailored to Your NeedsPaintLine
Save Time and Money with the Model 43 Work Cell
VideosSave Time and Money with the Model 43 Work CellThermwood Corporation
KCD Software Version 25 Overview
VideosKCD Software Version 25 OverviewKCD Software
Faith, Family, and the Right Machine
VideosFaith, Family, and the Right MachineThermwood Corporation

© 2025 Active Interest Media All rights reserved.

Site MapSubscribeNewsletterGive A GiftCustomer ServiceAdvertiseContact UsLicensing & ReprintsPrivacy PolicyTerms of Service
Antique TraderArts & Crafts HomesBank Note ReporterCabin LifeCuisine at HomeFine GardeningFine HomebuildingFine WoodworkingGreen Building AdvisorGarden GateKeep Craft AliveLog Home Living
Military Trader/VehiclesNumismatic News/VehiclesNumismasterOld Cars WeeklyOld House JournalPeriod HomesPopular WoodworkingScriptShopNotesSports Collectors DigestThreadsTimber Home LivingTraditional Building
WoodsmithWoodshop NewsWorld Coin NewsWriter's Digest