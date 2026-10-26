Did you Know…? Preventative Contact System Saw Safety
See why The award-winning safety feature PCS® (preventative contact system) is a must have feature for Felder and Format4 sliding table saws.
Woodworking in safe hands with PCS – the safety revolution for sliding table saws.
Serious accidents with sliding table panel saws are a thing of the past – PCS® recognizes human tissue in the danger zone and triggers before contact with the saw blade.
Watch some key points from Vincent and how our PCS works.
For more info: https://www.felder-group.com/en-us/pcs
FELDER GROUP USA
866-792-5288
sales-us@felder-group.com
www.feldergroupusa.com
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