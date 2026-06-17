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Designing the Built Environment Starts at IWF

IWF Design Collective, featuring new exhibitors and designs, is located in Halls C and BC.

Woodshop News Editors

The built environment begins at IWF — where design and manufacturing intersect and design-driven finishes, surfaces, cabinetry, components, lighting technologies and more come together in a curated collection of product resources for the designer-specifier community.

Attendees will discover new exhibitors and new lines and designs in the IWF Design Collective primarily housed in Halls C and BC.

Learn more at iwfatlanta.com/about-iwf/design.

What Is IWF Atlanta?

Everything Your Business Needs

North America’s largest showcase of machinery, materials, supplies, and services for woodworking and related industries.

Learn and Level Up

Expert-led education sessions designed to help you solve challenges and improve your business and manufacturing operations.

Live Demonstrations

See cutting-edge machinery, tools, and products in action with live demonstrations across the show floor.

Find Solutions

Explore thousands of innovative products, services, and technologies from leading global manufacturers and emerging brands.

Grow Your Business

Connect with hundreds of exhibitors and tens of thousands of attendees from around the world, with strong North American representation.

Networking Made Easy

Build valuable connections through face-to-face networking opportunities that support both business growth and career development.

IWFIWF 2026
Woodshop News EditorsAuthor
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