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Delmhorst Instrument Sold to Nielsen-Kellerman

Delmhorst Instrument Co., a longtime manufacturer of moisture measurement instruments for the lumber, building and agricultural sectors, has been acquired by Nielsen-Kellerman (NK), ending 64 years of ownership and management…

Woodshop News Editors

Delmhorst Instrument Co., a longtime manufacturer of moisture measurement instruments for the lumber, building and agricultural sectors, has been acquired by Nielsen-Kellerman (NK), ending 64 years of ownership and management by the Laurenzi family.

Founded more than 80 years ago, Delmhorst built its reputation on U.S.-made moisture meters used in production, quality control and inspection applications. The company said the transition represents "the beginning of an exciting new chapter" and noted that NK shares its commitment to manufacturing rugged, U.S.-made products backed by strong technical support.

According to Delmhorst, customer orders, technical support, contact information and website operations will continue without interruption during the transition. The company added that both organizations are working together to ensure a seamless transfer of operations and maintain continuity for customers.

Over the coming months, Delmhorst's operations will be moved to NK's facility in Boothwyn, Pa. Company officials said the transition will provide expanded resources and capabilities while preserving the Delmhorst brand's legacy in moisture measurement technology. Delmhorst thanked customers, suppliers and partners for their decades of support and expressed confidence in the company's future under its new ownership.

Woodshop News EditorsAuthor
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