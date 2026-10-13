SubscribeNewsletterSpecial Marketing Section
NewsFeaturesTools/MachinesColumnsProducts & DemosResource GuideVideos

David Santiago, Häfele Host Immersive Design Experience Ahead of High Point Market

Häfele America will welcome designers and architects to its Innovation Center on Oct. 19 for an interactive event showcasing the products and technologies shaping contemporary residential and hospitality spaces. Hosted…

Woodshop News Editors

Häfele America will welcome designers and architects to its Innovation Center on Oct. 19 for an interactive event showcasing the products and technologies shaping contemporary residential and hospitality spaces.

Hosted by interior designer David Santiago, founder of Casa Santi Interior Design, the three-hour program, dubbed The Häfele Experience, will provide attendees with a hands-on look at lighting, hardware and organizational solutions for kitchens, closets and other living environments. The event is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Häfele’s Archdale, N.C., headquarters, just outside High Point.

A centerpiece of the tour is Häfele’s Blackbox Lighting Experience, which demonstrates how integrated lighting influences materials, architectural features and overall space design. Participants will have the opportunity to explore practical applications and gain insight into how thoughtful product selection can improve both functionality and aesthetics.

Registration is required.

Woodshop News EditorsAuthor
Related Stories
Crows Nest Software Launches Version 2.18 with Secure AI Integration
NewsCrows Nest Software Launches Version 2.18 with Secure AI IntegrationWoodshop News Editors
Hardware Resources Expands Closet Line with Gold-Tone Rods and Brackets
NewsHardware Resources Expands Closet Line with Gold-Tone Rods and BracketsWoodshop News Editors
Delmhorst Instrument Sold to Nielsen-Kellerman
NewsDelmhorst Instrument Sold to Nielsen-KellermanWoodshop News Editors
Chemcraft Highlights AkzoNobel’s 2027 Color of the Year for Industrial Wood Finishing
NewsChemcraft Highlights AkzoNobel’s 2027 Color of the Year for Industrial Wood FinishingWoodshop News Editors
UpRiser Wins Bathroom Safety Product of the Year Award
NewsUpRiser Wins Bathroom Safety Product of the Year AwardWoodshop News Editors
Senco Celebrates Milestone
NewsSenco Celebrates MilestoneWoodshop News Editors

© 2025 Active Interest Media All rights reserved.

Site MapSubscribeNewsletterGive A GiftCustomer ServiceAdvertiseContact UsLicensing & ReprintsPrivacy PolicyTerms of Service
Antique TraderArts & Crafts HomesBank Note ReporterCabin LifeCuisine at HomeFine GardeningFine HomebuildingFine WoodworkingGreen Building AdvisorGarden GateKeep Craft AliveLog Home Living
Military Trader/VehiclesNumismatic News/VehiclesNumismasterOld Cars WeeklyOld House JournalPeriod HomesPopular WoodworkingScriptShopNotesSports Collectors DigestThreadsTimber Home LivingTraditional Building
WoodsmithWoodshop NewsWorld Coin NewsWriter's Digest