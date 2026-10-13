David Santiago, Häfele Host Immersive Design Experience Ahead of High Point Market

Häfele America will welcome designers and architects to its Innovation Center on Oct. 19 for an interactive event showcasing the products and technologies shaping contemporary residential and hospitality spaces.

Hosted by interior designer David Santiago, founder of Casa Santi Interior Design, the three-hour program, dubbed The Häfele Experience, will provide attendees with a hands-on look at lighting, hardware and organizational solutions for kitchens, closets and other living environments. The event is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Häfele’s Archdale, N.C., headquarters, just outside High Point.

A centerpiece of the tour is Häfele’s Blackbox Lighting Experience, which demonstrates how integrated lighting influences materials, architectural features and overall space design. Participants will have the opportunity to explore practical applications and gain insight into how thoughtful product selection can improve both functionality and aesthetics.