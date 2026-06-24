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Custom storage trays available from Shirley K’s

Shirley K’s Classic Storage Trays are customizable and made from recyclable high-impact polystyrene. They are lightweight, easy to handle, and can be used in various applications.

Woodshop News Editors

Shirley K’s Classic Storage Trays are a perfect addition to cabinets, desk, casework, and any other creative application your imagination can design, according to the IWF exhibitor.

“Our Classic Storage Trays come in a variety of stock sizes, but Shirley K's can custom manufacture to meet your required specifications,” the company explained. "Ribbed side panels can be attached to the inside of cabinet walls to create slide out trays for a cabinet system.”

The totes are made in the U.S from 100 percent recyclable high impact polystyrene, feature a high gloss finish, and are lightweight and easy to handle.

Visit Shirley K’s at IWF Booth C740 and shirleyks.com.

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IWFIWF 2026
Woodshop News EditorsAuthor
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