Custom storage trays available from Shirley K’s

Shirley K’s Classic Storage Trays are a perfect addition to cabinets, desk, casework, and any other creative application your imagination can design, according to the IWF exhibitor.

“Our Classic Storage Trays come in a variety of stock sizes, but Shirley K's can custom manufacture to meet your required specifications,” the company explained. "Ribbed side panels can be attached to the inside of cabinet walls to create slide out trays for a cabinet system.”

The totes are made in the U.S from 100 percent recyclable high impact polystyrene, feature a high gloss finish, and are lightweight and easy to handle.

Visit Shirley K’s at IWF Booth C740 and shirleyks.com.

What Is IWF Atlanta?

Everything Your Business Needs

North America’s largest showcase of machinery, materials, supplies, and services for woodworking and related industries.

Learn and Level Up

Expert-led education sessions designed to help you solve challenges and improve your business and manufacturing operations.

Live Demonstrations

See cutting-edge machinery, tools, and products in action with live demonstrations across the show floor.

Find Solutions

Explore thousands of innovative products, services, and technologies from leading global manufacturers and emerging brands.

Grow Your Business

Connect with hundreds of exhibitors and tens of thousands of attendees from around the world, with strong North American representation.

Networking Made Easy