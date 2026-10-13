Crows Nest Software Launches Version 2.18 with Secure AI Integration

Crows Nest Software, a provider of business management software for construction industry subcontractors and specialty contractors, has released Version 2.18, highlighted by the introduction of the Crows Nest MCP Server.

The new MCP Server allows companies to securely connect AI assistants to their Crows Nest environment while maintaining existing user permissions and security controls. According to the company, the release is designed to give users easier access to operational and project data without compromising security.

“Version 2.18 represents a major step forward in how construction industry subcontractors, specialty contractors, and custom manufacturers can interact with their operational data,” said Norm Fink, director of global sales for Crows Nest Software.

Additional enhancements include a new Server Manager administration platform, PDF takeoff integration with Bluebeam Revu, a redesigned formula engine, enhanced estimating security, biometric login capabilities, Outlook integration, and improvements to the company’s web, mobile, and project management tools.