Coplanar C-1000 Rometal: Slide into the Future

In the search for solutions that combine innovation, functionality, and aesthetics, Rometal presents the Coplanar C-1000, a system that redefines minimalist design combined with practicality.

“Compact, versatile, and with a sophisticated finish, the system is ideal for integrating environments, concealing spaces such as closets and offices, or creating an elegant effect that blends seamlessly with the wall. Its design allows for the integration or separation of spaces without invasive construction work, offering a clean, discreet, and contemporary look,” the company said.

“Available in manual and automatic versions, the Coplanar C-1000 combines technology and practicality. In the automated version, activation can be performed by presence sensor, touch sensor, facial recognition, or voice command. In addition, it features simplified installation, options for one or two doors, and technical features that guarantee smoothness and precision in sliding.

“Unlike other solutions available on the market, the Coplanar C-1000 is delivered complete, ready for installation, and with excellent cost-benefit. This system embodies Rometal's purpose of transforming spaces and inspiring change, delivering innovation with sensitivity, technology, and purposeful design.”

Visit Rometal at IWF Booth C933 and rometal.com.br.

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