Components that count

Over the past year, we've spent plenty of time looking at the slides, hinges, pulls, and other hardware that add function and value to modern cabinetry. This month, let's shift our attention to the components those products attach to. From decorative panels and cabinet doors to mounting systems, support legs, brackets, and specialty components, these products form the foundation of every successful cabinet installation. After all, replacing a failed slide is relatively simple. Correcting problems with a cabinet box, mounting system, or structural component is another matter entirely.

The cabinet industry continues to see innovation well beyond hardware. Manufacturers are introducing materials and components that help shops streamline production, improve installation efficiency, and deliver more design options to their customers. Many of these products can reduce labor, eliminate manufacturing steps, or solve common installation challenges, making them worth a closer look.

TFL panels on a sideboard from Egger.

Every cabinet project starts with panels and sheet goods, and one category that continues to gain traction is Thermally Fused Laminate (TFL). Rather than veneering or laminating substrates in-house, shops can purchasefinished panels ready for processing. Products such as the Feelwood Embossed-in-Register collection from Egger (egger.com) combine synchronized textures with realistic wood visuals, giving builders an alternative that offers consistency from sheet to sheet while reducing processing time.

For many shops, the appeal of TFL is as much about efficiency as appearance. Because the panels arrive prefinished, fabrication is largely limited to cutting, machining, and edge banding. The result is less labor, reduced material waste, and a more predictable workflow. Add in durable, easy-to-clean surfaces and consistent finishing on both faces, and it's easy to see why TFL has become an increasingly popular option for both residential and commercial projects.

Rauvisio Crystal from Rehau.

Another decorative panel option comes from Rehau (rehau.com) with its Rauvisio Crystal line. Designed to capture the appearance of stone, glass, and other premium surfaces, these acrylic-faced panels offer an alternative to painted or laminated finishes for contemporary cabinetry and architectural applications.

The surface features a nearly 2 mm clear acrylic layer that provides depth, reflectivity, and resistance to scratches and UV damage. Available in both natural and polished finishes, RAUVISIO Crystal is offered as boards, fabricated panels, cabinet doors, edge banding, and thin wall-panel configurations, allowing shops to maintain a consistent design language throughout a project.

Panels are manufactured on a CARB2- and TSCA Title VI-compliant MDF core using PUR adhesive technology. In addition to cabinet applications, the thinner panels can be used for backsplashes and decorative wall treatments.

Cabinet panels are not limited to sides, bottoms, and shelving. In contemporary kitchen, bath, and closet designs, doors and drawer fronts have become larger and more prominent design elements, often featuring clean, uninterrupted slab profiles that demand equally sophisticated hardware solutions.

The Aventos lift system from Blum.

For these applications, Aventos lift systems from Blum (blum.com) are designed to make large wall cabinet doors easier to operate while keeping them clear of the user's workspace. Unlike traditional hinged doors that swing outward, Aventos lift systems raise doors up and out of the way, providing unobstructed access to cabinet interiors.

Among the available options, the Aventos HF top is particularly well suited for larger applications. The system accommodates cabinet heights from 18-7/8" to 48" and cabinet widths up to 72", allowing designers to incorporate oversized wall cabinets without sacrificing usability. The bi-fold lift mechanism makes it possible to manage large door fronts with minimal operating effort while maintaining smooth, controlled motion.

The system also opens design opportunities beyond conventional wall cabinets. Large appliance garages, for example, can be concealed behind bi-fold lift doors that close directly to the countertop, keeping small appliances out of sight while maintaining easy access when needed.

From an installation standpoint, the Aventos HF top offers on-site adjustment of opening angles, allowing installers to fine-tune door movement to suit the space and application. For shops working with increasingly larger cabinet fronts, lift systems such as Aventos provide a practical way to combine contemporary design with everyday functionality.

Once cabinets leave the shop, installation efficiency becomes the next priority. Cabinet leveling can consume significant time, particularly in older homes where floors are rarely flat.

Adjusting cabinet height with the Axilo system from Hafële.

The Axilo plinth adjustment system from Hafële (hafele.com) tackles that challenge with a familiar adjustable-leg design paired with an innovative installation tool. Like many leveling systems, the legs feature a threaded foot that can be adjusted for height. The difference is that the adjustment can be made while standing.

The Axilo tool engages the leveling foot from the front of the cabinet, allowing installers to make adjustmentswithout reaching under the box. This not only speeds installation but also allows the installer to monitor cabinet alignment while making corrections.

Available in heights ranging from 53 mm to 220 mm (2-1/16" to 8-23/32"), the legs support up to 330 lbs. each and are supported by a wide range of mounting plates and toe-kick accessories.

For projects that call for floating cabinetry, wall-mounted support systems continue to grow in capability and load capacity.

Richelieu Floating Cabinet Bracket

The Innovashelf Floating Cabinet Bracket from Richelieu (richelieu.com) is designed to simplify the process of creating the clean, contemporary appearance many clients seek. The system accommodates cabinets from 15" to 84" wide and can support loads of up to 1,000 lbs. when installed into multiple wall studs.

Compatible with plywood, hardwood, MDF, and particleboard construction, the heavy-duty bracket system gives shops a reliable method for creating floating installations without sacrificing strength or adjustability.

While modern cabinetry often receives most of the attention, manufacturers continue to expand design options for traditional and transitional projects as well.

Tambor panels from Osborne.

Osborne Wood Products (osbornewood.com) has introduced an expanded line of solid wood tambour panels featuring a variety of profiles beyond the familiar half-round and trapezoidal designs. Available patterns include fluted, reeded, concave, woven, ripple, and dentil-inspired textures.

Offered in 15 profiles and lengths up to 93", the panels can be incorporated into decorative wall treatments, furniture components, islands, and sliding door applications. The expanded selection gives designers and builders additional ways to introduce texture and visual interest into a project without custom fabrication.

In both new construction and remodeling projects, lighting decisions should be made long before installation begins. Whether illuminating cabinetry, built-ins, or shelving systems, lighting can have a significant impact on both functionality and the overall character of a space. Some areas require bright, task-oriented illumination for food preparation, storage, or display, while others benefit from warmer lighting that creates ambiance and visual depth.

Fineline 3.0 linear lighting from Tresco Lighting.

To address both needs, Tresco Lighting (trescolighting.com) from Rev-A-Shelf offers the Fineline 3.0 linear lighting system. Featuring a sleek 10 mm profile and smooth, uniform illumination, the fixtures are designed to integrate discreetly into cabinetry, shelving, and furniture applications. A polarity reversal cord allows installers to switch between 3000K and 5000K color temperatures, providing either warm ambient lighting or cooler task lighting to suit the application.

The dimmable Fineline 3.0 system is available in four lengths, 8", 12", 22", and 34", with linkable fixtures that simplify installation across larger runs. Its slim profile and adjustable mounting clips make surface mounting quick and straightforward, reducing construction complexity while also creating opportunities for retrofit installations in existing cabinetry and shelving.

As clients increasingly expect lighting to enhance both function and aesthetics, adaptable systems such as Fineline 3.0 give designers, cabinetmakers, and installers the flexibility to tailor illumination to the needs of each project.

Decorative glass remains a popular option for display cabinetry, particularly in traditional kitchen designs.

Middlefield Glass Inserts

Suppliers such as Middlefield Glass (middlefieldglass.com) offer custom-sized inserts in styles ranging from Craftsman and Mission to Tudor, Gothic, French, and English Cottage. When paired with interior cabinet lighting, these glass inserts can transform otherwise ordinary wall cabinets into focal points within the room.

For shops serving the higher end custom market, decorative glass provides an opportunity to introduce color, texture, and craftsmanship while differentiating projects from standard cabinetry.

While not technically a cabinet component, custom range hoods have become an increasingly important design element in today's kitchens. Whether contemporary or traditional, a well-executed hood often serves as the visual centerpiece of the room.

Most custom shops have the skills required to build decorative hoods, but the larger question is whether they should. Unlike casework, hood construction often involves compound curves, specialty joinery, extensive sanding, and unique finishing requirements. A single hood can consume days of production time while introducing unfamiliar fabrication challenges.

Range hood from Vista Finishing.

Specialty fabricators such as Vista Finishing (vistafinishing.com) are structured specifically for this type of work. By outsourcing complex hood production, shops can keep their teams focused on core cabinet manufacturing while still offering fully customized solutions to their clients.

Outsourcing also provides more predictable estimating. Rather than absorbing the risk associated with infrequently built specialty projects, shops receive established pricing from an experienced manufacturer while maintaining control of the customer relationship and overall project scope.

In many cases, partnering with a specialty fabricator allows a shop to expand its offerings without investing in additional equipment, floor space, or specialized labor.

Cabinetmaking is about far more than boxes, doors, and hardware. The materials, support systems, decorative components, and specialty products that surround the cabinet often determine how efficiently a project is built, installed, and ultimately perceived by the customer.

As manufacturers continue to develop new materials and components, shops have more opportunities than ever to improve workflow, expand design capabilities, and differentiate themselves in an increasingly competitive market. The products highlighted here are a reminder that innovation in our industry extends well beyond hinges and drawer slides.