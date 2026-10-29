CNC tooling: From starter kits to custom bits and more.

The two most important aspects of tooling are the quality of the cut and the durability of the edge, and that’s where all the latest advances in CNC tooling are showing up. Several manufacturers are now offering four- or six-face large diameter bits that accept replaceable carbide inserts for spoil board leveling or creating a flat face on slabs. And when it comes to disobedient grain or the challenges of manmade materials, long-lasting polycrystalline diamond (PCD) tooling is constantly evolving. It can now offer edges about as clean as those achieved with traditional carbide.

Double-faced panels have always been a challenge, and advances in compression bit geometry are continually raising the bar there. Those tools deliver reduced tear-out, better control over end-grain, and less post-process sanding and touch-up. And on top of all that, the industry continues to develop new coatings and carbon micro-grain formulas that reduce heat and friction.

Custom profiles

Family-owned for more than 40 years, Carbide Processors(carbideprocessors.com) carries a large selection of carbide tooling from manufacturers such as Whiteside and Southeast Tool. The company builds custom router bits and specializes in brazing materials and services, including new brazing techniques that are more fracture resistant, along with special grades and sizes of carbide.

Active Tooling offers a full menu of sharpening, a line of compression bits, and custom bit manufacturing

Active Tooling (activetooling.com) makes 45 different compression router bits in a wide variety of options including shank length and diameter, up-cut length, flute numbers and helix direction. This Michigan-based supplier also offers sharpening and manufactures custom carbide-tipped router bits in-house.

Charles G. G. Schmidt & Co. offers an innovative corrugated back router head for CNC applications

Charles G. G. Schmidt & Co. (cggschmidt.com) engineers, designs and manufactures custom tools for most woodworking machines in S-Alloy, carbide-tipped and solid steel. Thecompany also offers 3/4" shank corrugated back router heads in both clockwise and counterclockwise versions.

Comsurge's catalog includes threaded shank dovetail bits with a 5/16-24 thread in left or right rotation

ComSurge Tooling (comsurgetooling.com) supplies dovetail, carving, panel pilot, mortising, and other specialty bits including dovetail bits with no spur and threaded shanks. That lets the operator screw the working head directly into a modular tool holder or extension, which can speed up changeovers. Screw-on heads can also eliminate collet nuts, which allows the woodshop to get better clearance in cavities and recesses.

The Multi-Panel-CNC system from Vexor is designed for CNCs and will handle most raised panel profiles

Vexor Custom Woodworking Tools (vexorcwt.com) can custom build Multi-Pro tooling with tungsten carbide inserts for any profile in 35mm, 50mm or 60mm. They are available in right- and left-hand rotation with 3/4" or 1" diameter shanks. The line also includes the Multi-Panel-CNC for woodworkers who want the versatility of a Multi-Panel tool but prefer to make panels on a CNC router. This one tool will handle most raised panel needs and its hardened steel backers can be replaced to accept almost any custom profile.

Coatings

AstraHP is the latest multi-layer, ultra-thin, high performance coating developed by Bits & Bits Company

AstraHP is the latest multi-layer coating developed by Bits & Bits Co. (bitsbits.com). It’s engineered to be ultra-thin, allowing it to enhance performance without altering its cutting-edgegeometry, and it’s applied in layers that are measured in fractions of a micron. Harder and smoother than previousgenerations, the new coating also helps resist the buildup of resin, pitch, and material adhesion, the company said.

Amana Tool (amanatool.com) offers a full range of CNC tooling, including profile and compression bits. Among this company’s specialized bits are solid carbide Spektra Extreme Tool Life coated compression bits that are designed specifically for Baltic birch plywood. Available in 1/4", 3/8" and 1/2" shanks, their nACo coating prevents high heat and oxidation.

Freud's easily navigated CNC page is on the left, and right is an upcut roughing bit with Black I.C.E. coating.

A woodshop looking to stock up on CNC-rated router bits will enjoy the very visible CNC markers on the Freud America website (freudtools.com). The company’s Black I.C.E. coating is applied to specific solid carbide spiral, V-grooving, and compression bits that are tailored for CNC productivity. The company says the coating creates a slick lubricant like action for a cool cutting edge and superior chip evacuation. Freud also uses an exclusive TiCo high density carbide for a sharper cutting edge and longer cutting life.

Techno CNC Systems (technocncshop.com) makes 1/4", 3/8 and 1/2" compression bits that have a DLC coating, which the company describes as a diamond-like carbon coating that doesn’t react to heat like other tools, keeping them sharp for a longer period of time.

Diamond tools

Shown is a small selection of the CNC tooling offered by Dimar USA, including lots of PCD options

Dimar USA (dimartooling.com) makes a wide variety of PCD diamond cutting tools for CNCs. The manufacturer has also introduced the DnamicX2 line, which it describes as “a new generation of long-lasting straight router bits that is specially engineered for increased tool life in CNC operations on man-made wood boards, plastic, solid surfaces, hard wood and soft wood.” Dimar also has a roundover point cutter bit, designed for smaller CNC machines, with replaceable knives that offer the same tool height with different radii for MDF door frames and carving work.

The new WhisperCut PLUS from Leitz Tooling Systems LP can be resharpened up to twelve times

The new WhisperCut Plus from Leitz Tooling Systems(leitz.org) offers an extended resharpening capability along with its familiar lightweight construction and low noise levels. The optimized diamond cutterhead can be resharpened up to 12times, and it’s also available in the EdgeExpert version, as HSK 32 R or Hydro. The body is half the weight of conventional jointing cutters with a steel body. That reduces the load on the machine spindle and minimizes vibrations, which not only extends the service life of the machines, but also reduces noise, according to the company. While many WhisperCut tools are heavily used on traditional machines, Leitz also offers versions engineered for CNC routers.

The 68-100 diamond compression bits from LMT Onsrud have a mortise tip for through cuts and dadoes

The 68-100 PCD from LMT Onsrud (onsrud.com) is a PCD compression tool designed for longer tool life in abrasive wood products. Its mortise tip can produce through-cuts and dadoes with just one tool. Available in several sizes, it is specifically designed for double-faced laminate or veneer panels.

PME Distributors (pmetooling.net) distributes inserts, boring and drill bits, cutterheads, router bits, and diamond tooling from a wide range of manufacturers including AGE Saw Blades, Amana Tool, Byrd Tool, Freeborn Tool, FS Tool, Great Lakes Custom Tool, Her Saf, Leitz Tooling, Lenox, Leuco, and Southeast Tool.

The Wood Tooling Shop (woodtoolingshop.com) offers IMS toolholders, solid carbide bits, and PCD bits for CNC routers. The selection of diamond PCD bits includes sizes for nesting operations.

New geometry

The 6700 compression bit series from Vortex Tool Company Inc. includes three 1:2 dia. bits and one 3:4

Vortex Tool Co. (vortextool.com) manufactures a full range of custom cutting tools and distributes major cutting tool brands. Vortex can design and build new tools and ship them in two to three weeks. The standard catalog includes up-cut, down-cut, compression, profile and straight bits for CNCs, and includes some elegant engineering. That includes the series 6700 PCD diamond compression spirals that are designed to deliver a faster feed rate with an excellent finish. The diamond-tipped bits have three full PCD blades spread out on three helix wings, and a PCD tip on the bottom to facilitate entry drilling. They can be used for jointing, rabbeting and grooving in hardwoods, chipboard panels (with or without veneer), MDF, solid hardwood, and plywood.

Eagle America (eagleamericarouterbits.com) makes straight bits with micrograin-carbide cutting tips. The positive hook angle and open gullet design makes for durable cutting edges, with efficient chip clearance. A relief design on the tip of the bit allows plunge cutting action.

Freeborn Tool Co. (freeborntool.com) has been a manufacturer of shaper cutters since the 1970s, and offers brazed shaper cutters, insert cutters, spiral surfacing cutters, router bits, custom tooling, and options for CNC tooling. The company also makes tool options and tool holders specifically for CNC tooling.

Two new compression bits from Infinity Cutting Tools have guide bearings both above and below the flutes

New from Infinity Cutting Tools (infinitytools.com) is a pair of 1/2" shank solid C4 micrograin-carbide compression bits for pattern routing. They have bearings above and below the cutting flutes, so a woodshop can work with patterns above or below the workpiece. Both bits have a 3/4" diameter cut and 1/2" shank. The 85-940 has a cut height of 1-1/2" and the 85-941 handles work up to 2-1/8".

The new issue of the Leuco Tool Corporation magazine, LEUCOline 2026, focuses on new tools for cutting, CNC, through-feed and solid wood processing. It can be downloaded as a PDF at leuco.com.

Rangate makes the Uni-Block spiral cutter for CNCs (left) along with precision custom built tooling (right)

Rangate (rangate.com) builds custom tools for CNC routers, and the company also makes the Uni-Block (item RNU10082-HSK-L105). This spiral insert cutter is a versatile all-purpose tool which delivers clean, finish-quality cuts on a wide variety of straight and angled applications. It's tall enough to work with thick workpieces and is compatible with all major manufacturer brands including Biesse, SCM, Homag, Thermwood, Felder, Onsrud and Holz-Her. The inserts for the Uni-Block can be ordered in a diamond version.

Shear-cutting in two directions produces flawless results on both faces when using Rockler's new bits

Rockler Woodworking & Hardware (rockler.com) lists more than a hundred items under CNC bits in a catalog search, most of which are well-suited to entry-level users. Among the newest additions are Rockler brand template routing compression bits with guide bearings. There’s a 1/2" version with just a top bearing (72759), and two bits with both top and bottom bearings in 1/2" and 3/4" diameters (77076 and 78947).

Getting started

Techno CNC Systems offers various starter kits that can include compression and:or spoilboard bits

Techno CNC Systems also offers nine boxed starter sets in its new CNC router bit product line. Among the kits are a 19-piece sign-making set, an 11-piece nested manufacturing collection, and a 25-piece set that includes a 2-1/2" spoil board surfacer along with compression, up and down spirals.

GDP USA Inc. has created a package of toolholders, collets and tools to get new CNC users up and running

GDP Tooling (gdptooling.com) has created a flexible and customizable Startup Tooling Package for new CNC owners. It comes with eight HSK-F 63 toolholders and a choice of eight collets in RDO 35 (SYOZ25), ER40 or ER32 styles. There’s a spoil board cutter that’s mounted on an HSK-F63 heat shrink tool holder, along with a box of replacement inserts. Also included is a tool setup fixture, a torque wrench and collet key, the shop’s choice of four 1/2″ or smaller down-cut spiral bits, a choice of ten compression style bits, and 10 drill bits of any standard diameter x 70mm overall length and choice of brad point, thru hole style or hinge boring.

The new WhisperCut PLUS from Leitz Tooling Systems LP can be resharpened up to twelve times

Grizzly Industrial (grizzly.com) offers a Southeast Tool CNC starter set (item T30941) that includes a 3/4" diameter V-groove bit and eight solid carbide bits including up-cut, down-cut, round-nose up-cut, spiral compression, tapered bullnose, and liner profiles.

For serious hobbyists, Klingspor’s Woodworking Shop(woodworkingshop.com) offers a five-piece carbide CNC starter kit, item W705, that includes 1/16" and 1/8" ball conical bits, a 1/4" up-spiral, and both 60- and 90-degree V bits.

For small CNCs, Makita USA (makitatools.com) offers a wide selection of router bits for precision edge finishing, joinery, trimming, groove-cutting, and more.

Peak Toolworks is North America's largest direct provider and manufacturer of diamond and carbide tools.

With over 80 years of expertise, Peak Toolworks (peaktoolworks.com) is North America's largest direct sales provider and manufacturer of engineered diamond and carbide tools. The company offers an extensive inventory, personalized support, and certified tooling services. Along with toolholders and insert tooling, the company offers diamond saw blades and a wide range of solid carbide compression router bits including Tin coated tools.

W. Moore Profiles (wmooreprofiles.com) distributes the full line of Amana Tool products and drop ships the same day, in most cases.

Practical Products Co. (practicalprods.com) has been manufacturing hand and power tools for woodworkers since 1961, and the online catalog lists several budget-friendly options for small CNC users including 1/4" and 1/2" shank carbide tipped straight bits.

RedLine Tools (redlinetools.com) is primarily a supplier of tooling for metal shops, but the catalog includes toolholders as well as drills and endmills.

The Woodcraft Supply catalog, online at woodcraft.com, includes selections of CNC tools for smaller machines from suppliers such as Whiteside, Amana and Freud.

For benchtop CNCs, Ryobi (ryobitools.com) offers a couple of starter sets with five straight carbide cutters or 15 straight and profile bits. The company also makes a four-piece decorative set with bearing guided chamfer, ogee, roundover and cove bits.

In addition to three new bits in its extensive line, US Router Tools also offers an ISO30 changing block

US Router Tools offers a wide selection of CNC tooling including bits from Southeast Tools, Amana, and Onsrud Cutters. Its website (usroutertools.com) can help a woodshop keep track of past bit orders. Among the company’s new Southeast Tool CNC products are a 1-5/8" door edge profile bit; a 1/16" tapered ballnose with a 1/4" shank; and a 1-1/16" T-slot bit. US Router Tools also offers an ISO30 tool changing block (ISO30-TCB) with a unique locking system. With this unit, the woodworker simply drops in the tool cone/holder and starts to tighten.

The Works by Whiteside (item 714) contains 14 router bits including compression, ball nose and O-flutes

Whiteside Machine Co. (whitesiderouterbits.com) is a family-owned manufacturer that offers a substantial catalog of bits. Among the CNC specific tools are several sets including a 14-piece collection called The Works.