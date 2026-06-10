CMA will host shop tour and BBQ

Kick off IWF week with an exclusive behind-the-scenes tour of Atlanta Cabinet Shop, hosted by Gary Balcom, on August 24. This special pre-IWF event offers Cabinet Makers Association members and industry professionals the opportunity to explore one of Atlanta’s leading custom cabinet manufacturing operations.

Participants will travel together by bus from the Georgia World Congress Center, arriving at Atlanta Cabinet Shop for an in-depth tour of the facility.

They will see how the ACS team approaches production, workflow, and craftsmanship while gaining insights that can help improve efficiency and quality in your own operation.

This schedule also makes it easy for attendees to travel to Atlanta Monday morning and still participate in the event before IWF officially begins.

After the shop tour, continue the evening with fellow cabinetmakers, suppliers, and industry friends at a relaxed social gathering at Dark Horse Woodworks.

This informal BBQ provides the perfect opportunity to connect with peers, continue conversations from the tour, and kick off IWF week with the CMA community.

Learn more at cabinetmakers.org/events and visit the CMA and IWF booth No. BC1213.

What Is IWF Atlanta?

Everything Your Business Needs

North America’s largest showcase of machinery, materials, supplies, and services for woodworking and related industries.

Learn and Level Up

Expert-led education sessions designed to help you solve challenges and improve your business and manufacturing operations.

Live Demonstrations

See cutting-edge machinery, tools, and products in action with live demonstrations across the show floor.

Find Solutions

Explore thousands of innovative products, services, and technologies from leading global manufacturers and emerging brands.

Grow Your Business

Connect with hundreds of exhibitors and tens of thousands of attendees from around the world, with strong North American representation.

Networking Made Easy