The Cabinet Makers Association (CMA) has announced new dates for its Minnesota Regional Event, now scheduled for March 17-19, 2027, in the Greater Minneapolis area.

Coinciding with St. Patrick's Day, the three-day event will bring cabinetmakers and woodworking professionals together for shop tours, networking opportunities, and peer-to-peer discussions focused on sharing ideas, best practices, and industry insights.

Regional events are a hallmark of the CMA experience, offering attendees the chance to connect with fellow members, see successful operations firsthand, and strengthen relationships within the woodworking community.