CMA Reschedules Minnesota Regional Event for March 2027
The Cabinet Makers Association (CMA) has announced new dates for its Minnesota Regional Event, now scheduled for March 17-19, 2027, in the Greater Minneapolis area. Coinciding with St. Patrick’s Day,…
The Cabinet Makers Association (CMA) has announced new dates for its Minnesota Regional Event, now scheduled for March 17-19, 2027, in the Greater Minneapolis area.
Coinciding with St. Patrick's Day, the three-day event will bring cabinetmakers and woodworking professionals together for shop tours, networking opportunities, and peer-to-peer discussions focused on sharing ideas, best practices, and industry insights.
Regional events are a hallmark of the CMA experience, offering attendees the chance to connect with fellow members, see successful operations firsthand, and strengthen relationships within the woodworking community.
Registration will open soon. For updates and event details, visit the CMA website.