CMA Elects Board Members, Appoints Officers
CMA Elects Board Members, Appoints Officers The Cabinet Makers Association (CMA) has elected James Fox of Fox Woodworking and re-elected Terry Steffey of Dibbleville Woodworks to three-years terms on its…
CMA Elects Board Members, Appoints Officers
The Cabinet Makers Association (CMA) has elected James Fox of Fox Woodworking and re-elected Terry Steffey of Dibbleville Woodworks to three-years terms on its Board of Directors.
Following the election, the board appointed officers for the 2026-2027 term:
• President: Kolin Veldman, K & S Woodworks
• Vice President: Amy Thrasher Price, D & H Cabinets
• Treasurer: Fox
• Secretary: Jason Norvell, Norvell Inc.
The CMA Board of Directors also includes the following Members-At-Large:
• Hans Parker, Board Foot Co.
• Amy Jones, Bakes & Kropp
• Steffey
To view the full CMA leadership team or contact board members, visit cabinetmakers.org/leadership.
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