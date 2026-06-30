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CMA Elects Board Members, Appoints Officers

CMA Elects Board Members, Appoints Officers The Cabinet Makers Association (CMA) has elected James Fox of Fox Woodworking and re-elected Terry Steffey of Dibbleville Woodworks to three-years terms on its…

Woodshop News Editors
Kolin Veldman, CMA president.

CMA Elects Board Members, Appoints Officers

The Cabinet Makers Association (CMA) has elected James Fox of Fox Woodworking and re-elected Terry Steffey of Dibbleville Woodworks to three-years terms on its Board of Directors.

Following the election, the board appointed officers for the 2026-2027 term:

• President: Kolin Veldman, K & S Woodworks

• Vice President: Amy Thrasher Price, D & H Cabinets

• Treasurer: Fox

• Secretary: Jason Norvell, Norvell Inc.

The CMA Board of Directors also includes the following Members-At-Large:

• Hans Parker, Board Foot Co.

• Amy Jones, Bakes & Kropp

• Steffey

To view the full CMA leadership team or contact board members, visit cabinetmakers.org/leadership.

Woodshop News EditorsAuthor
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