Kolin Veldman, CMA president.

CMA Elects Board Members, Appoints Officers

The Cabinet Makers Association (CMA) has elected James Fox of Fox Woodworking and re-elected Terry Steffey of Dibbleville Woodworks to three-years terms on its Board of Directors.

Following the election, the board appointed officers for the 2026-2027 term:

• President: Kolin Veldman, K & S Woodworks

• Vice President: Amy Thrasher Price, D & H Cabinets

• Treasurer: Fox

• Secretary: Jason Norvell, Norvell Inc.

The CMA Board of Directors also includes the following Members-At-Large:

• Hans Parker, Board Foot Co.

• Amy Jones, Bakes & Kropp

• Steffey