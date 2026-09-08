CMA Announces Schedule for Minnesota Regional Event

The Cabinet Makers Association (CMA) will bring cabinetmakers and woodworking industry professionals together in the greater Minneapolis area Sept. 30 to Oct. 2 for its Minnesota Regional Event, featuring three days of shop tours, industry education and networking.

CMA Regional Events are designed to give woodworking professionals an inside look at how other businesses operate while creating opportunities to exchange ideas, build relationships and discover practical strategies they can take back to their own shops.

“Some of the best learning in our industry happens when we have the opportunity to walk through another shop, see their processes firsthand and talk openly with other woodworking professionals,” said Kolin Veldman, CMA Board President owner of K&S Woodworks in Lyden, Washington. “Our regional events create an environment where attendees can ask questions, share experiences and learn from one another. That spirit of collaboration is really at the heart of the CMA.”

The Minnesota event begins Sept. 30 with a tour and social event at Signature Woodworking.

On Oct. 1, attendees will spend the day at the 3M Innovation Center & Abrasives Lab, providing a behind-the-scenes look at innovation and abrasive technologies. The day will conclude with an evening reception at Richelieu Hardware.

The event wraps up Oct. 2 with a morning tour of Hipp Cabinetry, where attendees will have another opportunity to see a fellow woodworking operation firsthand and exchange ideas with industry peers.