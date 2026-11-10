Clean as you go

I found Diane Shattuck’s Finishing department article, “Don’t blame the finish”, in the current (November) issue of Woodshop News quite interesting. Her main point was that even though poor results can sometimes be the fault of the coating itself, it’s often more likely to be a lack of proper housekeeping.

Spray equipment is finicky, with regular cleaning mandatory to avoid a bad finish. She noted that we take good care of our blades, knives and other cutters, so spray guns deserve the same. Diane covered finishing thoroughly so I won’t repeat her conclusions here, but I thought I would expand on that “other” cleaning.

A tidy workplace is essential to achieving good results, but even a thorough shop cleaning doesn’t address all the dirty little things occurring while you’re working. For example, improper or inefficient dust collection at the planer can result in chips getting under the outfeed roller. As the workpiece passes through, those chips can be pressed into a freshly planed surface and create indentations.

Insufficient dust collection while sanding leaves dust on the workpiece surface, prematurely clogging abrasive discs, or even causing scratches and swirls.

Good dust collection takes care of the big stuff, but airborne dust will settle into wet finishes, leaving nibs and imperfections.

Accumulated debris around a router bit’s bearing can affect how it tracks the workpiece, decreasing accuracy and potentially spoiling the profile.

During glueups, sawdust, chips or sanding grit trapped between mating surfaces may not allow joints to close fully, leaving gaps or weakening bonds.

At the drill press, loose chips under a workpiece may lift it slightly, causing inaccurate hole alignment or verticality. On your miter saw, accumulation against the fence prevents workpieces from seating properly, leading to tiny angle inaccuracies that can multiply geometrically during assembly.

Even CNC machines aren’t immune. Debris accumulation on the spoilboard or under workpieces may impede secure work-holding, and can lead to inaccurate machining.