Chemcraft Highlights AkzoNobel’s 2027 Color of the Year for Industrial Wood Finishing

Chemcraft is helping furniture manufacturers, cabinet producers and industrial wood finishers incorporate AkzoNobel’s 2027 Color of the Year, Soulful Sage, into upcoming product and design programs. The soft, silvery green was selected to reflect growing demand for lighter, more calming environments in residential and commercial spaces.

According to Heleen van Gent, creative director of AkzoNobel’s Global Aesthetic Center, the color was inspired by a desire to create spaces that feel less overwhelming and more welcoming. Soulful Sage serves as the centerpiece of AkzoNobel’s annual trend forecast and anchors three complementary color palettes for 2027.

The accompanying color stories, Glow, Light and Lift, offer manufacturers additional flexibility when developing finished wood products. Glow emphasizes warm earth tones, while Light combines pale and darker shades to create a restorative aesthetic. Lift features brighter, more optimistic colors designed to bring energy and inspiration to interior spaces.

The palettes can be adapted across a wide range of industrial wood-finishing applications. Final appearance can be further tailored through coating selection, sheen level, opacity and application method, allowing manufacturers to align design objectives with production requirements.