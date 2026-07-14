Castaly will feature the NPC330 panel saw

Visitors to the Castaly booth at IWF 2026 will have an opportunity to learn how the NPC330 High-Speed Panel Dividing Saw can improve cutting efficiency and production accuracy.

”The Castaly NPC330 delivers fast, accurate panel cutting with servo-driven positioning, automatic pressure-beam adjustment, air-float tables, and user-friendly optimizing software,” the company said.

“It offers cutting speeds up to 90 m/min and supports panels up to 3,300 mm long and 90 mm thick.”

Visit Castaly at booth B7953 and castalymachine.com.

What Is IWF Atlanta?

Everything the Woodworking Industry Under One Roof

North America’s largest woodworking trade show brings together machinery, materials, supplies, software, and services for manufacturers, professional woodworkers, and related industries.

Education That Drives Results

Gain practical insights through expert-led seminars and conference sessions focused on improving productivity, profitability, workforce development, and manufacturing operations.

Live Technology in Action

Watch the latest machinery, automation, tools, and finishing equipment demonstrated live by industry experts throughout the exhibit halls.

Discover New Products and Solutions

Compare thousands of innovative products, materials, technologies, and services from established global manufacturers and emerging companies.

Build New Business Opportunities

Meet with exhibitors, suppliers, distributors, and industry professionals from across North America and around the world to develop new partnerships and expand your business.

Network with Industry Leaders