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Cabinet Makers Association Awards 2026 Scholarship

The Cabinet Makers Association awarded its annual $1,000 scholarship to Tyler Campau of Decoda High School in Southeast Michigan. Amy Jones of Bakes & Kropp nominated Campau for the award….

Woodshop News Editors

The Cabinet Makers Association awarded its annual $1,000 scholarship to Tyler Campau of Decoda High School in Southeast Michigan. Amy Jones of Bakes & Kropp nominated Campau for the award.

Campau began woodworking in seventh grade and has developed skills through furniture and cabinetry projects, learning from teachers and his father, a woodworking and millwork instructor at his high school.

"As a sophomore, I placed second in the State of Michigan in a category with more than 100 submissions," Campau said. "The project was a vanity with seven drawers featuring dovetail construction, soft-close slides, rail and stile doors, and a marine-grade epoxy top."

Campau discovered connections between engineering and cabinetmaking through CNC software and digital manufacturing. He interns at Division 6 Millwork, where he uses AutoDesk Inventor and SolidWorks on client projects alongside the engineering team.

"Tyler represents exactly the kind of talent and work ethic our industry needs," said Amanda Conger, CMA’s executive director. "His combination of craftsmanship, engineering knowledge, professionalism, and passion for learning demonstrates a bright future for woodworking and millwork manufacturing."

Woodshop News EditorsAuthor
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