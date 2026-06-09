Cabinet Makers Association Awards 2026 Scholarship

The Cabinet Makers Association awarded its annual $1,000 scholarship to Tyler Campau of Decoda High School in Southeast Michigan. Amy Jones of Bakes & Kropp nominated Campau for the award.

Campau began woodworking in seventh grade and has developed skills through furniture and cabinetry projects, learning from teachers and his father, a woodworking and millwork instructor at his high school.

"As a sophomore, I placed second in the State of Michigan in a category with more than 100 submissions," Campau said. "The project was a vanity with seven drawers featuring dovetail construction, soft-close slides, rail and stile doors, and a marine-grade epoxy top."

Campau discovered connections between engineering and cabinetmaking through CNC software and digital manufacturing. He interns at Division 6 Millwork, where he uses AutoDesk Inventor and SolidWorks on client projects alongside the engineering team.