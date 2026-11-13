Built on Relationships

Formation Millwork, based in Colorado Springs, Colorado, provides turnkey custom architectural millwork services to commercial clients. Founded in 2016 by partners Jacob Deis and Jeff Thomas under the name Westside Designworks, the company has steadily evolved from a two-person woodworking operation into a 12-person commercial millwork firm.

Project for The Well in Colorado Springs, Colo.

Today, the partners are focused on the next stage of that evolution, which means building strong, lasting relationships with general contractors whose projects align with the company’s capabilities.

“For us, the best projects involve working with solid partners that we trust. We don’t necessarily look for a specific type of work, but as we build more relationships with trusted contractors, that’s where we’ve found the most success,” says Thomas.

That philosophy is reflected in the company’s decision to change its name to Formation Millwork earlier this year, a move that signals a deliberate new direction for the business.

The team includes Deis, serving as president and co-founder, and Thomas, as director of production and co-founder, along with office and drafting personnel, craftsmen, installers, and two remote drafting professionals. Most projects are completed from start to finish at the company’s 10,000-sq.-ft. facility, which the partners leased in 2018.

From furniture to millwork

Deis grew up in Houston and began woodworking as a child, building skateboard ramps and developing an early interest in design and fabrication. He studied CAD and drafting in high school before attending community college in Houston, where he continued his drafting education while working in mechanical design and engineering.

His entrepreneurial ambitions eventually brought him to Colorado.

“One day I came out to Colorado for vacation and loved it and said I was moving to Colorado. This was 12 years ago, and I’ve been in Colorado since 2014. When I got here, I started doing my own thing under Deis Designs.”

Deis Designs operated from a small, rented shop and produced furniture and other custom projects. While building that business, Deis took a position with a larger architectural millwork company, Imperial Woodworking, where he worked on drafting and engineering on high-end projects.

The experience exposed him to the possibilities of commercial architectural millwork and helped shape the direction of his own business.

Deis eventually met Thomas while looking for additional help. Thomas, originally from Detroit, had his own nearby operation, Thomas Woodworking Studio. He had studied furniture design at Kendall College in Grand Rapids, Michigan, with the intention of pursuing studio furniture.

The two began working together while continuing to operate their own separate businesses. As they collaborated more on projects, they recognized that their complementary skills could form the basis of a larger operation.

Co-founders Jacob Deis and Jeff Thomas.

In 2016, they formalized the partnership and launched Westside Designworks. The company initially operated from a 1,200-sq.-ft. shop with just the two partners.

The business quickly landed a significant opportunity through an architect in Colorado Springs. One of its first major projects was Loyal Coffee, a local coffee shop, which helped establish the company’s reputation and led to additional commercial work.

A niche in commercial work

In the first couple of years, their workload included both residential and commercial projects. That changed after the partners experienced the advantages of larger commercial jobs.

Kitchen project from the residential days.

“The first year or two that we worked together, the work was a balance of commercial and residential. Just like anyone starting out, the work was anything we could get. When we found that first commercial job, we just fell in love with the really clear expectations of the larger jobs,” says Thomas.

For Deis, the distinction was particularly noticeable in the client relationship. Residential work often required way more time guiding homeowners through design decisions and managing expectations, while commercial projects generally came with defined plans, specifications and schedules.

The partners found that the structure suited their skill sets and preferred way of working. They also liked being able to concentrate their resources on a larger project rather than continually moving between numerous smaller jobs.

“We were strategic and took a really slow and steady approach, making sure we understood the industry, because neither one of us had really been in the industry before this,” says Deis.

The first employee joined the partners during their early years, and the company gradually expanded from there. When they moved into their current facility, the building offered only 2,400 sq. ft. of usable space. Increasing demand eventually prompted the shop to expand withinthe property.

The pandemic-era construction boom accelerated that growth.

Shop foreman Josiah Deis (top) and other team members (from left): Jeff Thomas, Jacob Deis, Josiah Deis, lead estimator Briana Prybeck, and office manager Jason Freer. Shop foreman Josiah Deis (top) and other team members (from left): Jeff Thomas, Jacob Deis, Josiah Deis, lead estimator Briana Prybeck, and office manager Jason Freer.

"When we moved in here in 2018, it was only Jacob and I and one employee for the next two years. Everything started to take off in 2020 with a really big millworks project we took on, and that’s where we started to scale and hire more people. So, by the end of 2020, there were five of us, and we basically added one per year after that,” says Thomas.

A turnkey approach

The company positions itself as a turnkey resource for general contractors, handling fabrication, finishing coordination, and installation.

“Because part of our approach is being a turnkey service for the general contractor, we do all ofour own installs and things like that. We also do metal fabrication, especially when it’s really integrated into the millwork. We can do solid surface countertops, we will outsource stone and quartz, and we also do acoustic systems. We just found our way into acoustic decorative ceiling baffles,” says Thomas.

Finishing is handled either in-house or through outside partners, depending on the size and requirements of a project. Smaller custom pieces can often be finished internally for efficiency, while larger production runs may be sent to a finishing shop with specialized equipment. That flexibility allows Formation to scale its production approach according to the needs of each project.

Work for a local Lexus dealership.

“We do projects from a few cabinets all the way up to a really large Lexus dealership here in town. We do a lot of car dealerships. That’s a big part of what we do, at least over the last couple of years. They offer a big array of millwork, paneling, and fixtures, and it’s just a lot of fun,” says Deis.

Colorado Springs also provides opportunities tied to the region's military and government presence. Formation does not generally work directly on military bases, but the company works with military and government contractors. Medical offices, nonprofit offices, and other commercial spaces also make up a significant portion of its workload.

Approximately 90 percent of work takes place in Colorado Springs and within a 50-mile radius of the shop. The company does take projects throughout Colorado, including Denver and communities across the western and northern parts of the state.

The company currently works with approximately four or five core general contractors. Formation may not always be the low bidder on straightforward casework, but the company's ability to provide more complex architectural elements, unique finishes and integrated fabrication can make it a stronger fit for demanding projects.

Technology and efficiency

Two years ago, Formation invested in Innergy, an ERP system designed for the industry. The software has become an important part of the company's project management and production workflow.

The system is used for estimating, project management, inventory, work orders, and other aspects of the company's operations. For the partners, the technology has provided not only better organization but also a better understanding of the business as Formation has grown.

“Innergy is an amazing product, and they offer a great piece of software. The software really kind of encompasses the entire process of a project, but beyond just the software, they also offer really good training and videos helping you navigate through this industry as a whole, so, a lot of benefit there besides just the software,” says Deis.

Growing with intention

The partners say the current outlook is strong, with two large projects already awarded that could bring the company's annual revenue close to last year's total.

While the company's rapid early growth has moderated in recent years, the partners see that as a natural progression rather than a concern. After several years of 40- to 50-percent annual sales growth, Formation has reached a more stable stage. That stability has allowed Deis and Thomas to become more selective about the projects and contractors they pursue.

“The best jobs have to do with working with the best partners. So, when we’re building a partnership with a really good contractor, we want to do every job that we can for them, because for us, the most successful jobs have been with people that can run a job well. So, it’s not necessarily that we want to do restaurants or we want to do offices, or car dealerships. What we want to do is work with the best people we know,” says Thomas.

That means vetting contractors based on more than the size or type of projects they pursue. The partners look at how contractors communicate, manage schedules, maintain jobsites, and operate with subcontractors. That selectivity is ultimately about protecting the company reputation, which the partners have spent a decade building.

“Starting and creating an initial relationship can take some time. We’re really making sure we understand who the G.C. is, what kind of track history do they have, and what kind of projects they are approaching,” says Deis.