Building success beyond the shop floor

I think it is safe to say that most small to medium woodworking businesses were started by makers whose passion was certainly not to spend all day in the office managing things. But, to stay in business, let alone make real money, businesses need to be managed effectively. Admittedly this is not everyone’s favorite topic to read about, but it must be considered, so maybe we can learn some useful things here.

To begin with, the “back office” referred to here is not so much about finding, bidding, and landing jobs, but navigating through insurance, human resources, taxes and managing the business side of woodworking. There are lots of companies and software systems out there to help, so let’s go ahead and explore some of that.

Starting with the basics, business insurance is an absolute minimum requirement to protect yourself and your assets. There are many companies all over the country that specialize in business insurance. You may want to focus your search on those that work with the trades. After all, a coffee shop has different risks and different needs than a flooring contractor.

Pennsylvania Lumbermens Mutual Insurance (PLM,plmins.com) is one of the oldest and largest insurance brokerage firms specifically built to serve the wood industry. A brokerage firm works with a large number of insurance companies to offer specific policies that fit your specific needs. Think of a brokerage service like a General Contractor running a construction project; they can do everything but can also find their client specialists for each trade. With insurance, a brokerage can work well for meeting the needs of many different clients with all of their many different needs.

Green Tree Risk Partners (greentreerisk.com), a member of the PLM Group, operates as a wholesale brokerage specialist providing Workers’ Compensation, Property, Casualty, Commercial Auto, Umbrella and other coverages. Green Tree works closely with broker partners, while also maintaining close relationships with PLM Underwriters and Business Development staff, working to round out PLM accounts, to ensure that policyholders have the most comprehensive insurance program in place to make them whole in the event of a loss.

I am not a tax expert by any measure, and I am not giving out tax advice, but understanding your taxes and how they affect your business can be very important to you. Obviously, you want to have a tax accountant working for you to help navigate the tax rules as well as prepare your returns and such. You may already have this service if you have a bookkeeper or accounting firm, but you do want to make sure you are not only within the law but also taking advantage of the rules to get every legal benefit you can.

For example, when looking at buying new machinery, salespeople may mention “Section 179 Deductions” that may help in justifying the expenditure. This is an established section of the tax code but changes almost every year, so it is important to stay up to date, or have an advisor who does.

Health insurance plans, if you offer them, are also state specific even under broader federal rules. This is why many large insurers have state-related names like Florida Blue. Again, this is where a health insurance brokerage firm can be of assistancein finding the right plan for your business and employees.

Small businesses that are growing need to pay attention to their company vehicles as well as how they manage employees using personal vehicles to and from the jobsite. If an employee is towing a company trailer to a jobsite with their personal vehicle, are those tools covered properly for theft or other loss? Is the trailer? That would be good to know before you find out the hard way they are not.

Making payroll every week or so is challenging enough, but the rules around paychecks on both the state and federal level are numerous and complicated. Using a payroll firm not only takes away a time-consuming process, but it should also be looked atas a form of insurance; if mistakes are made over rules and regulations, you are not liable for any penalties the payroll company is. You always need to report working hours and such accurately, but you are not liable if they make mistakes. And frankly, they are less likely to do so since that is their business.

When I used to consult with woodworking businesses, it was often the case that a small business grew to a point where they were making a lot more money in sales but found themselves no longer as profitable as they had been with less revenue. “I am working harder than ever but not making as much as I used to” is a familiar refrain from growing businesses.

Now this can have many contributing factors, but often at the core of it were the very basic changes that came with the growth. What worked when three people were together in the same room will not often work well when 30 people are working in multiple offices, shops and jobsites. With a small team working together, everyone pretty much knew everything about the business. But as jobs specialize and people become more focused on a particular set of tasks, communication is the first casualty, which leads to confusion, miscommunication and errors.

Beyond insurance and payroll, managing your business back office will include systems for tracking job progress from proposals to sales to manufacturing to delivery and/or installation, sales, bookkeeping, retail sales, perhaps, and a host of other tasks that go on day to day. This is where you start looking at ERPs.

ERPs or Enterprise Resource Planning systems are integrated platforms, either on your computer or cloud-based, that manageall aspects of a production-based or distribution business. ERP systems support all aspects of financial management, human resources, supply chain management, and manufacturing with your core accounting function.

An ERP is more than just using bookkeeping software, inventory programs, or CAD/CAM manufacturing systems. The ERP connects to all these sub-systems, tracks each and shares data across them, so your buyer gets an alert to begin sourcing a specialty hinge for a job you just landed even before he or she knows you landed it. The ERP should not only show you what is going on but can easily automate any number of tasks.

For example, most shops I worked in used two or three plywood suppliers because the market is volatile and often very local. So,when a lift of plywood needs to be ordered, one of those suppliers may have had an order that got cancelled and they have reduced pricing to clear the excess. A well-set-up ERP can actually track local pricing and advise which way to go when buying. It should also tell you well in advance when your stock begins to run low, so you can order a bit ahead, which is better than last minute ordering.

ERP systems will provide insight into your complete business process by tracking production, logistics, and financials. ERP systems act as a business's central hub so all departments and managers can access and collaborate across your company. What you may need in and from an ERP software system will be highly dependent on your individual business.

Tracking job progress with ERP software from RSA Solutions.

Global Shop Solutions (globalshopsolutions.com) and RSA Solutions (rsasolutions.com) offer ERPs specifically designed for woodworking businesses, including modules to address urgent needs or specific challenges, such as payroll or inventory.This also makes it easy to grow your ERP as your company grows. Allmoxy (allmoxy.com), founded by a woodworking family, and Koble Systems (koblesystems.com) are other options.

Integrated software provides the modules a manufacturer needs to deliver a quality part on time, every time. Production scheduling, shop floor data collection, quality, inventory, shipping, purchasing, and more. In the back office you get job costing, accounts payable and receivable, payroll, human resources, financial statements, and more. And management getsdashboards, KPIs and more to be on top of the ongoing business from anywhere and on any device.

An ERP lets you provide your customers with accurate lead times, helps you schedule staffing according to workload, track and automatically order consumables like glue, screws and sanding supplies, so you never have to pause a job to re-supply.

Now, instituting a full ERP solution in an established business is not an easy task. A good conversation to have with potential ERP providers is about how they can support your transition. Do they have training resources, consultation resources and other assistance to change all your current systems to work with the ERP? These are all questions you need to ask. Just like buying any major piece of capital equipment, service and support should be a key metric to be looking at as you make your decision.

Looking at back-office planning needs can be a bit daunting, but the sooner you start, the sooner you begin seeing the benefits.